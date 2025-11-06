Arsenal have been warned by Owen Hargreaves that the Manchester City team is “getting back to its best” as Pep Guardiola also feels “all” of his side are returning to their previous level.

The Premier League title race is taking a somewhat familiar shape. A top three of Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool was to be expected by most this term.

The present order might be the only surprise, with the Gunners not only topping the table ahead of the last two champions, but with a gap of six points to second-placed City.

Arsenal have lost just one game in the league and after four in the Champions League, they are yet to drop a single point.

City, meanwhile, have 10 points from a possible 12 in the European competition, and after handing Borussia Dortmund a 4-1 walloping, Hargreaves feels Arsenal have something to fear from them.

He said on TNT Sports: “I think he [Guardiola] knows his team is getting back to its best.

“I think it helps having [Gianluigi] Donnarumma in goal and [Erling] Haaland at the top of the pitch, but it just feels like they’ve got these brilliant little players, [Rayan] Cherki coming on and scoring a fabulous goal, him and [Phil] Foden are going to be some fun supporting Haaland.

“I think he’s got a great squad again this season. I think last year all the injuries, Rodri, and then the confidence went down, all of a sudden I think they’re slowly building, doing well in the Champions League, second in the Premier League, obviously got a big game at Anfield on Sunday, if they win that then it’s game on for everything.

“I think as great as Arsenal are, they haven’t done it, they haven’t won it yet, and they’re getting there, they’re going to win it eventually.

“But the last team you want chasing you is these guys, they’ve been there and done it for such a long time, the players and the manager.

“But I think they’ve put themselves in a great position, Arsenal, but this City team are going to chip away quietly.

“And if they can get Rodri back into the mix with this team, with what they have, then it will be a fascinating title race.”

After Foden’s brace against Dortmund, Guardiola suggested both the player and the City team are returning to their best.

“This season, he’s back, yeah, this season. Not just Phil, all of us, we struggled [last season],” Guardiola said.

“When Phil is at that level, when playing between the lines, in the pockets, it doesn’t matter what happens.

“He’s a special player, but we need his goals, definitely, and today make, hopefully, the first step to do it. It’s important to have him back.”

