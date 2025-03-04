According to reports, Arsenal ‘remain firm favourites’ to sign RB Leipzig standout Benjamin Sesko, who could move to the Premier League this summer.

Sesko has emerged as one of the standout young strikers in Europe and has been linked with several elite European clubs over the past year.

Arsenal are crying out for at least one new striker and they made Sesko their leading target during last year’s summer transfer window.

This deal initially looked likely, but the 21-year-old eventually opted to commit his future to RB Leipzig, penning a long-term contract extension until 2029.

The Slovenia international has been in fine form this season, grabbing 17 goals and five assists in his 34 appearances across all competitions.

Despite signing a contract extension until 2029, it has been widely reported that he is still likely to leave RB Leipzig this summer.

It was initially believed that he has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in his contract, but German journalist Philipp Hinze has revealed that he actually has a formal release clause in his deal.

Regarding the three factors impacting the price of Sesko’s clause, Hinze explained: “Until now, everyone assumed that there was only a verbal agreement between Benjamin Sesko and RB Leipzig.

“However, according to exclusive Sky information, Šeško also has a release clause in his current contract for this summer. This exit option is performance-based again.

“At present, the clause is valued at around €70m, but in the case of maximum success, the sum could rise to as much as €80m. Goals, assists, and playing time are key factors in determining the total amount. The better Šeško performs, the more expensive he becomes.”

Now, a report from Football Transfers claims the Gunners ‘remain firm favourites’ to sign Sesko and they have been ‘aware’ of his ‘formal release clause for some time’.