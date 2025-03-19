Arsenal are reportedly targeting another potential attacking player to add to their growing list of strikers for this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side looks likely to miss out on the Premier League title for the third season on the bounce after being contenders and their lack of a goal-scoring striker has held them back in recent years.

While Kai Havertz had begun to find the net in all competitions before his injury with 15, only nine came in the league while Gabriel Jesus managed just three.

The overreliance on Bukayo Saka was clear to see after Arsenal fell off following his lengthy injury that will keep him out of action until April and now the focus has turned to signing a striker – and there is a new name being linked.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Arsenal and West Ham are interested in the possibility of signing Fiorentina striker Moise Kean, who is embarking on a ‘Arsenal make ‘first contact’ over ex-Premier League flop as he embarks on ‘season of consecration’.

The two Premier League sides, alongside Newcastle United, have made ‘contact’ over a potential summer move where there is a potential release clause of £43.6million that could be triggered.

Fiorentina’s general manager Alessandro Ferrari has previously said on the situation: “It’s not a condition we liked even though it was requested by the other side, but we tried to conclude it in the best possible way.

“It’s a clause of 52 million that is not only valid abroad: it was made because he wanted this guarantee and we wanted it at all costs. If he then wants to leave, he will also have to give the green light”.

Kean, 25, previously struggled at Everton before heading back to Italy and 15 goals in 26 Serie A games have been his best return in any season and it is clear he has made sizeable improvements since he was last on these shores.

His technical ability and pace would align well with Arsenal and he is also a striker who can create and score chances on his own which would allow them to counter-attack more effectively, especially with pace out wide from Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal’s attacking targets

The Gunners have been linked with multiple strikers in recent weeks and months but Newcastle’s Alexander Isak may be the standout name. They will ‘assess’ a move for the striker in the summer, but there are other, cheaper options with less competition.

Another player on the shortlist is RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko who is available for around £50million, he stands as the best-scoring U21 in Europe’s top five leagues and his 17 goals and six assists in 36 games in all competitions which represents a strong return to form.

With players set to leave this summer in the form of Jorginho and Thomas Partey at the end of their deals, the club may be eyeing up a striker to fill in their squad.