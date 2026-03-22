Arsenal make ‘first offer’ of £43m for Gyokeres replacement as ‘top priority’ becomes clear

Arsenal have made their ‘first offer’ to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a brilliant season in the Premier League with Mikel Arteta’s side currently nine points clear at the summit, although second-placed Manchester City do have a game in hand.

Arsenal could even win an unprecedented Quadruple as they are in the final of the League Cup this weekend, while they are still competing for the FA Cup and Champions League.

Spending over £250m on new additions in the summer has given Arsenal the depth of squad to compete on all four fronts but one player

Gyokeres has been criticised for his lack of impact on matches as more was expected of the Sweden international after his big summer move from Sporting CP, where he scored almost a goal a game.

The Arsenal striker has come up with some big goals, including one in the 2-0 win over Everton last time out in the Premier League, but there is a feeling that the Gunners will look to provide him with better competition next season.

READ: Arsenal vs Man City predictions: Eze to haunt Man City again in Carabao Cup final

And now reports in Spain claim that Arsenal have launched their ‘first offer’ for Bayer Leverkusen striker Kofane, who has scored seven goals in all competitions this season.

The report adds on the 19-year-old: ‘The young Cameroonian’s performance has not gone unnoticed in England. Arsenal, the current Premier League leaders, have identified him as one of their top priorities to bolster their attack.

‘From London they are preparing an offer close to €50m (£43m), a figure that would multiply by ten the investment made by Bayer Leverkusen just a few months ago.

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‘The English club is looking to bring in promising young talent, and Kofane fits that profile perfectly. His dynamic, direct style is well-suited to the pace of English football.’

Gary Lineker thinks Arsenal should be playing Kai Havertz up front over Gyokeres more often as the Gunners head into the final run-in.

Lineker said recently on the Rest Is Football podcast: “I look at Arsenal and it’s hard to be too critical because they’ve done so well this season.

“But I still think they’re a bit short up top. I prefer Kai Havertz up there, personally, if he can get and stay fit. He’s more of a false nine but he gives them a bit more I think.

“It’s one to watch but Arsenal are going better than everybody else right now, they’re in a fabulous position in terms of being in all four competitions.”