Arsenal are expected to sign another midfielder after completing the transfer of Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, according to reports.

Zubimendi’s move to the Gunners is now seen as a case of when, not if, despite the Spanish press trying to push a switch to Real Madrid.

Multiple reports claim the Spain international is currently in London to finalise the move, with Ben Jacobs stating that Madrid ‘never made an offer’.

He wrote on X: “Martin Zubimendi in London to complete his Arsenal move from Real Sociedad. Deal agreed in principle in May. Real Madrid never made a formal approach. Arsenal have been confident they would finalise the deal since January.”

Arsenal are looking to add another midfielder following confirmation of Zubimendi’s £55million signing.

Jorginho has already joined Flamengo on a free transfer, while Thomas Partey is expected to leave after the expiry of his contract.

Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of Partey and consistently expressed a desire for him to stay, but the club hierarchy now appear resigned to his departure.

CaughtOffside reported earlier this week that contract talks were ‘on the verge of collapse’, despite the Gunners being willing to offer the 32-year-old the exact same wage of £200,000 per week, with Partey asking for an unlikely pay rise.

Arsenal did not give in to the midfielder’s demands after he ‘informed the club that he will leave if no increased offer arrives’.

ESPN later reported that talks have indeed collapsed and Partey ‘will leave the club on June 30’ with negotiations over an extension ‘at a standstill’.

A report on Friday claims the Gunner have made an ‘enquiry’ over the possible signing of Warren Zaire-Emery from PSG, while Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume and Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi are also on their shortlist.

Now, The Boot Room claims Arsenal have three midfielders in mind as Partey prepares to leave on a free.

Two of those – Agoume and Bouaddi – were already mentioned, with reported interest also in Atletico Madrid’s Pablo Barrios.

Rosenborg wonderkid Sverre Nypan had previously been a target, but with a move to Manchester City now imminent, Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta are looking elsewhere.

Zubimendi is considered ‘wrapped up’, and TBR journalist Graeme Bailey says the Gunners are actively working on another midfield signing.

“Arsenal want another midfielder – Jorginho is gone and they are now really expecting Thomas Partey to go,” Bailey said.

“Even before Zubimendi, we know they wanted Nypan and have looked at the likes of Agoume, Bouaddi and Barrios – so they will look at another this summer and are doing work on it.”

On Zubimendi, Bailey added: “The deal has actually just been finalised in the last 48 hours.

“The two were in general agreement but Real Sociedad were digging their heels in over the fact Arsenal had to go higher than the clause.

“That has now been agreed with Arsenal paying a few million euros above the clause and Sociedad have now accepted their idea of paying the release clause in instalments.

“Zubimendi’s personal terms are already in place, so once he had permission to travel – he was coming to London and that is now the case.

“It could be announced this weekend, Arsenal want it done, but whether they announce it – the club are not saying.”

Bailey also dismissed the Madrid links as media mischief.

“That was really a bit of mischief from the Madrid press,” the journalist continued. “The player committed to Arsenal months ago.

“Real spoke to him last summer, he knew they had an interest but he decided his future early in 2025.

“He has a lot of respect for Xabi Alonso, but him going to Real was not going to impact on the situation.”

