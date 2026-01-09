Arsenal flop Viktor Gyokeres has been kindly informed that ‘you don’t get 60 yards of open grass to stampede past lower-league level defenders here’.

Copium

Step away from the narrative people… one contender drew a game against the champions, another drew against a decent mid-table side. As you were.

Right?

Nick, Gooner in Berlin.

Thoughts on a miserable game

All a bit of a damp squib that, eh? First 20 minutes I thought we looked up for it, Saka got in down the right, had another couple of bright moments but then… well that was kind of it. Maybe it was the rain? Maybe that’s a crap excuse.

Anyway, at about 25’, Liverpool maintained some good possession for about three minutes, culminating with Saliba almost rifling one past Raya before Bradley was unfortunate with a great effort that hit the bar. That cluster (our customary one that we offer each game, despite our usual level in defence) seemed to suck the life out of the crowd entirely and we suddenly appeared very nervous.

The one and only time Rice drove at them all night, he fizzed a lovely ball in just before half time, with Gyokeres standing roughly five yards in the wrong direction. Sorry pal, but I’ve seen enough. That’s a lazy, poor anticipation of a situation you should be looking to thrive off. You don’t get 60 yards of open grass to stampede past lower league level defenders here I’m afraid and you’ve got to read moments better if you’re going to score goals. I can’t see it improving.

Second half my word, possibly our worst showing of the season? And for a team that’s six clear at the top, it’s weird that there’s a fair few of these halves to pick from.

Anyway, utter dross. We started slow, got slower and then proceeded not to win a first or second ball for about 15 minutes of play. I was tearing my hair out. Liverpool, happy to keep it and see if a situation would arise, fought a bit harder and looked a little bit sharper and that was pretty disappointing, all things considered given how things are in both camps currently. They might’ve had a pen? Soft but a maybe, though no more of one than some we’ve had chalked off ourselves this season.

For all their ball though, they did absolutely nothing let’s be clear. Frimpong was dangerous but in a way that you might encounter a small adder on a parkland golf course. It’s a semi threat, but the chances of it really bothering you are extremely slim. What Frimpong offers you with pace, he completely negates with his final ball, and for that I was thankful.

They missed their forwards, obviously, and we can all wonder what might’ve been in the same way I’ve felt the same if Saka had played at Anfield or Saliba had played at Stamford Bridge or whatever. Similarly though, we badly needed Calafiori. Hincapie found himself in some very Cala-friendly positions first half but has nowhere near the ‘teck’ of the beautiful Italian. He was then replaced by MLS who, after that cameo, may well find himself on the bench again even if the Ecuadorean is injured. White right, Timber left? I would.

As the clock struck 90, we suddenly found some urgency that we’d not even contemplated trying to find for the previous 45. It actually annoyed me. We managed a shot or two before of course ‘the big non football related incident in an Arsenal match that must be discussed now and at all junctures going forward’.

Martinelli is in the wrong – he shouldn’t throw the ball at him when he’s on the deck. But I’m sorry, you cannot tell me that the shuffle back on to the pitch isn’t there and Slot, thankfully, was the grown up in the room about it afterwards. Martinelli could not have known how bad it was (and my word, it almost needs to be bad now given how silly the hate campaign against Gabi will look if it isn’t), with the shuffle probably playing into his mind to push him back off the pitch. As I say, he shouldn’t have done it, but some of the fallout I’m seeing is incredible.

No less so from messer’s Keane and Neville, those bastions of fair play and sportsmanship which they of course were back in their day. Jose Reyes is up there somewhere laughing to himself I hope, bless him. Whilst haunting Mike Riley’s house daily of course.

Anyway. A shit 0-0, which given the length of this means it’s probably too long to be published and it all became a bit 16 conclusionsy in the end. Sorry.

Joe, AFC, East Sussex

Oh dear. It was almost predictable that as soon as Arsenal had the chance to open a substantial gap at the top of the table, they would draw the game and never look like scoring. That’s two games against a “finished” Liverpool team and Arsenal haven’t scored in either.

Ultimately, this is what will cost them the league. Arteta plays it too safe at crunch moments – Liverpool of last season, Man City of seasons gone by would have seized that opportunity and taken an eight-point lead. Arsenal won’t lose many games (they’re capable of remaining unbeaten for the rest of the season) but ultimately they’ll draw too many. The Martinelli/Bradley incident is linked to what I’ve just written because if Arsenal had done their job properly there wouldn’t have been a desperate rush from Martinelli to get the ball back to re-start play.

So a bad night for any mug who supports Arsenal and Northern Ireland – like me.

Matthew, Belfast

Arsenal perspective

You know the season’s going pretty well when the same old suspects feel compelled to write in to lambast a football club they don’t even support for going 6 points clear at the top of the table.

‘Arsenal fans are so entitled’ I muse as I jump on my keyboard to point out that actually this team should be winning every single game and when they don’t it’s an absolute disaster (to move 6 points clear at the top of the table).

Simon, London

Before Christmas, Arsenal had a narrow two point lead.

Like everyone else we’ve played a stupid number of games, but we now break for the FA Cup having extended that lead to six points.

Arteta is in the points business. His team’s not here to entertain you. If you want that, go watch WWE.

Graham Simons, Gooner, Norf London

Just saw some of the reaction of the Arsenal – Liverpool match in the mailbox & you’d think Arsenal lost against a relegated team 3-0 with the way some people are reacting. Years of City dominance and the one sided covid Liverpool title seem to have people forgetting that generally titles were fought for, and not all matches were won by the team that eventually became champions. I remember seeing United lead by 9 points and bottle it against Wigan and others to give City their title, or United losing against Blackburn and many many other nonsense teams and still winning the title.

I personally would love to see Arsenal bottle this title, but a 0-0 draw against Liverpool while maintaining their 6 point lead is absolutely not a disaster that some Arsenal fans are making it out to be. Sure, it would be nice to get 3 points against a weakened Liverpool team and be 8 points in the lead, but if there was any week to draw, this was it. No harm done, a lesson learned, a kick up the backside to ensure more focus and attention to the next set of matches.

I still do hope that they manage to mess up what seems to be their/Arteta’s last chance at a Premier League title, and I pray to the lord that Manchester United beat them 1-0 with 10% possession & 0 shots on target, to start what I can only imagine is a head loss of massive proportions. But the Liverpool match isnt the disaster that it seems to be. City & Villa dropped points to far worse teams in the same week, it’s all still in their control. Some of y’all need to chill.

Cheers

Aman

Seriously, the rival fans that frequent the mailbox with their latest knee-jerk reaction every single time Arsenal happen to drop points need to get a grip on reality and stop getting so worked up every several weeks when we inevitably get a draw here and there. Let’s go one by one here:

Blok – aside from the absurd hyperbole – Liverpool were “comfortably the better side” with their *checks notes* ZERO shots on target? Their one real chance we gifted them with Saliba’s idiotic backpass (just f***ing clear it man for crying out loud). Ironic how Liverpool put in the type of performance that Arteta was getting SLAYED for last year and somehow it’s a masterclass?

Andy H, Swansea – like everyone else in the world, go ahead and get caught up in the media narrative and let it dictate your perception of reality. At the end of the day, a really talented squad with quality all over the pitch (and don’t talk to me about injuries; they just spent $450 mil on a title-winning squad) was able to hunker down and earn a point at the Emirates. Wow, what a disaster, OMG, we’re surely f***ed now.

Minty, LFC – it’s actually just your worst team since the post-title winners but, of course, the whole point of you over-exaggerating is to make Arsenal look bad. It’s honestly pathetic that you need to unnecessarily denigrate your own club just to create a narrative that Arsenal are soft. People like you are just cherry picking results that fit your preconceived notions and writing in only whenever those results actually manifest. And then shutting the f*** up 90% of the time cause, otherwise, you have no legitimate point to make. And, no, you shouldn’t have won it. What – with your aforementioned ZERO SHOTS ON TARGET. 75% possession in the second half – FOUR WHOLE TOUCHES in our box. WOW. But, yeah, go ahead and blame the refs and PGMOL for the fact you could only muster a draw after (like Pep did) going Full Mourinho for an entire half against alleged terrorist Mikel Arteta. I’ve seen enough of your mails – again, this has to be mentioned – to know that if Arteta had played like that at any point in recent years, despite the injury crisis (oh, but “they spent so much money” yes like your 450 mil this summer), you’d be destroying Arteta for it but clearly so proud now that it’s your club doing it.

Also, I love the narrative being pushed that the league is shite now which is clearly largely due to the fact people are pissed Arsenal are looking like they’re going to win this year (cautiously confident as how I personally feel). The level of parity is an indication of the strength of the league – not a weakness. English fans pride themselves on the whole “Our League” thing – frequently looking down at the Spanish/French/German leagues for being so predictable. Either you have the strongest league in the world – which should mean any team can beat any team which is what we’re seeing – or you don’t. You can’t have it both ways and shift the goalposts just because you see Arsenal sitting top of the league. Or I mean, I guess you can…you just – all due respect – sound really stupid.

Disgusting levels of ignorance/hypocrisy/etc being thrown our way but, hey, what do we honestly expect when it’s Arsenal being discussed. Speaking of acting stupidly, absolutely witless from Martinelli. Love the guy but, seriously, that was really, really dumb. Though upgrade it to a red card? I’m not so sure about that…

MAW, LA Gooner

Anyone but Arsenal

I really hate Arsenal. As do most people I know. Anyone but Arsenal.

Delighted everyone saw evidence why.

Paul

A positive Liverpool outlook

Well that went better than expected.

I’d have snapped anyone’s hand off for a draw before kick off and we more than deserved at least a point tonight. We passed the ball well, moved well off the ball, strung together some decent attacks despite being headless up front, and managed to frustrated Arsenal the entire second half.

I do come away slightly disappointed that we didn’t get the win, though. The foul by Trossard in the box on Wirtz should have been given as a foul. Outside of the box it’s a free kick all day. I never really believed VAR would come to the right decision and I was right to believe it. Quality officiating seems to be at an all time low and this was just another example of a ref and VAR failing to make the right decision.

I was also slightly confused in Gary Neville saying under his breathe that the challenge on Frimpong wasn’t a penalty with such certainty. The replay they showed as he said it was pretty clear in showing that he was clipped. You have seen them given but that one I would say was probably the right call. It certainly wasn’t the definitive ‘no pen’ decision he made it out to be.

If only Bradley’s shot was a few inches lower then we win that game but overall it’s a decent point and if we can get Ekitike back for the next one then we should be able to push on and start scoring some goals. Wirtz is becoming the player we know he can be and with pace outside in Frimpong then I think we can finally start to unlock some defences.

Special mention for Martinelli showing what a class act he is. Throwing the ball at a clearly injured Bradley, then proceeding to push him as he sat in agony on the floor was disgraceful. I don’t understand how he wasn’t booked for each of these incidents and subsequently sent off. Konate got the same punishment for pushing Martinelli so I don’t see how Martinelli wasn’t punished further. Look out for a nice reception next time they meet at Anfield. Hopefully Bradley’s injury isn’t too bad as the lad has had bad luck with injuries but it didn’t look good.

Onwards to the FA cup and a (hopefully) routine win!

Tim (Lets have a good cup run to keep some interest in the season going!)

Football is making me a bad person

I am Martinelli.

Most of the crowd were Martinelli.

After Arsenal beat Villa i was inspired to write a passionate email about my football new years resolutions. Instead i got very drunk and didn’t bother.

Shame because the main inspiration raised its head vs Liverpool again today, and i broke my resolution.

Like Onana before him, i doubted Conor Bradley was injured, and booed him.I thought he was cheating, like many of his team had, and i booed him.

While i accept this makes me a bad person, i don’t want to be, and i want to try to be a better person. But i need help.

It wasn’t just that the challenge that lead to it was instigated by him and looked innocuous (no one was surprised Martinelli didn’t ‘buy it’) It looked like cheating.

In both games the opposition had been ‘performing professionally’ . Going down and rolling around on the ground from the faintest of touches, to game advantage through free kicks and cards, or just to waste time and break up play.

I don’t blame the managers, or players: the pressure, the money, the focus. Of course they do anything they can to win, and to gain any advantage. We can no longer even pretend it is a ‘Spanish/Continental’ problem, as Eddie Howe (as PFM as the prem has left) was recently heard to be ordering such. It is everywhere, it is football now.

I blame the Ref’s. PGwhatevertheycallthemselvesotheykeepallthemoney are allowing players to feign injury meaning real injuries dont get treated quick enough, creating real risk, and making fans into aresholes by allowing us to doubt every injury, as most are fake.

So, why not have every player down for more than 10 seconds have to leave the field of play and satisfy an independent doctor, pitch side, of their fitness to return to play. a minimum time off the pitch should be set to equal the time they were on the ground. We could then also have proper head injury protocols.

I want to the sort of person that when a professional athlete goes down injured, has empathy and concern for them.

End fake injuries, and end making me the arsehole for not believing real ones.

David (Merson was my role model, can I sue?) North London AFC

Confused

​I see Martinelli has apologized, which of course he should have done. However, just saying, but Bradley was not so injured that he couldn’t lift himself back onto the pitch after he went down, but he was definitely too injured to be pushed off the pitch. Ok, got it.

To be fair, given that he was actually genuinely injured, does this perhaps show just how ingrained cheating is in a footballer’s psyche? It has simply become involuntary second nature for many players these days.

Mike “was better in my day etc etc and so on” WHU

What a f****n c**t. Inexcusable. Before the Arse try and say we are playing for a title, lets say Jones does the same, you lot say its a red card.

Glad we don’t play each other again because I would have done a Gary Neville!

Cowlick

Martinelli judging Bradley by his own standards tells you all you need to know about the mentality of a side who rely on nasty tactics to win matches. And that’s before Arteta’s antics that are all the worst traits of Klopp without the redeeming personality and humanity.

There is some personal satisfaction knowing Arsenal fans pay nearly double what Liverpool fansI pay to watch that misery every other week.

Effective, functional, and joyless. It must slowly corrupt and rot one’s soul telling yourself this is as good as it gets.

– Steve

First point – what a complete and utter **** (insert derogatory term of your choice).

I follow Liverpool, but have retained a soft spot for Arsenal since the late 90’s / early 00’s, where they kept Utd honest while Liverpool were largely unable to do so, during my late teens/early twenties, that emotional time where each Utd victory stung more.

Even without that, prime Bergkamp plus prime Henry equalled begrudging respect from even diehard Spurs fans.

So, with Liverpool out of the title race, I was content enough that Arsenal might do enough to drag themselves over the line this year, with Liverpool finishing second of course…

Queue Martinelli and his unique approach to player welfare.

What a complete and utter ****.

I had no strong feelings about him previously, merely thinking that he got a bit of unfair criticism for not being the second coming of Thierry Henry.

I now find myself looking forward to City slowly reeling in Arsenal ‘s lead, while Martinelli fluffs repeated one-on-ones, and generally trips over his laces in front of open goals.

Final point – what a complete and utter ****.

Regards,

Kieran (YNWA / City til I die for the remainder of 25 /26)

Finding DNA

The current “cause celebre” of DNA in the media, whilst amusing does seem to miss a very fundamental point. It is not some elusive or ephemeral quality that wafts in and out of football clubs like fog. It is simply a cult of personality.

It is rumored that Fergie would change his squad 5-a-side team so that he’d always win. You could not beat him at snooker. And I’m sure there are countless other similar anecdotes. It was Fergie’s force of personality that drove the club, as did Busby before him.

And none of them, not even Klopp, Pep, Cruyff etc al came in and overnight waved a magic wand. They all needed time and backing. What club is brave enough to do that nowadays?

Where does this leave us? There is really only one candidate… Diego Simeone. The question is… are MUFC brave enough?

Adidasmufc (It took Fergie, Klopp and even Pep years before they tasted success)

Interesting discussions about various clubs’ DNA.

For ManU, the reality is that they’ve only had two good managers (Busby and Ferguson) in their history…the rest have been sh#te. I suspect the wait for a new messiah will continue.

As for Arsenal, the Wenger years were ultimately just a long and entertaining detour from the “1-0 to the Arsenal” glory of old. Now, thanks to Mikel Arteta’s obsession with centre-backs, his pivot away from expansive football, and a clinical focus on set-pieces and the “dark arts,” he is finally channeling his inner George Graham.Boring, boring Arsenal are back, baby!!

Matthew (ITFC)