Arsenal force Everton to pursue Prem striker as Gunners star ‘won’t be moving’

An Arsenal man won't be leaving, meaning Everton have to look elsewhere

Everton have their eyes on two strikers, including one from within the Premier League, as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made it clear one of his forwards ‘won’t be moving.’

The Gunners have seen their options up top cut to just a few after injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. Viktor Gyokeres tends to be deputised by Mikel Merino if unavailable, given Arteta has little else to choose from.

But Jesus is coming back into the mix now, and the Arsenal boss has detailed how happy he is for Jesus‘ return.

“I’m thrilled to have him. I think he’s going to add something extra to the team that we don’t have, and make sure that very soon we see him on that pitch making an impact for the team,” he said.

“It’s about making the steps day by day in a different surrounding. He’s been doing everything on his own; now he’s got players around him, very competitive players around him, and let’s see how he copes with that.

“But he’s full of energy, I love the reaction of all his teammates when he first joined us and great to have him back.”

Arteta also suggested there is little sense in transfer rumours regarding Jesus, who is being courted by Everton.

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has explained how with the Arsenal man not on the move, the Toffees have been forced to look elsewhere.

He reports Everton are prioritising a new striker in January, and a different profile to current options Thierno Barry and Beto.

If either man is available, then Dorsett reports Ivan Toney and Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee are high on the Toffees’ list of targets.

He states that Gabriel Jesus now looks ‘out of reach’ with Arteta having said he ‘won’t be moving.’

Jesus has not featured for Arsenal since January, at which point he had seven goals and two assists for the season.

His return should be a positive for the Gunners, adding a different dimension to new boy Gyokeres, who while promising has not been the most consistent, so if Arteta feels he needs something different up top at times, Jesus could be a great option.

For a side who already top the Premier League and have a perfect record in the Champions League, the return of a striker is a great sign.

