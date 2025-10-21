Arsenal have apologised to Atletico Madrid after leaving them with below-par facilities ahead of their Champions League clash at the Emirates.

Atletico visit the Emirates to play Arsenal on Tuesday, looking to improve their record of one win and one loss in their opening two games in the Champions League group. The Gunners themselves have two victories under their belt.

Visiting teams are allowed to train on the hosts’ pitch the evening before the game. As a result, on Monday, Atletico were on the Emirates turf.

Spanish outlet Cadena SER reports that upon arrival at the stadium, Atletico noted that there was no hot water in the visiting changing room.

They are said to have been left “furious, surprised and confused” by the conditions. As a result, when they wrapped up their session 15 minutes early, instead of going into the changing rooms, the Spanish side returned to their hotel.

It’s reported that Arsenal resolved the matter by 7:25, 10 minutes after Atletico’s session had finished.

It’s now reported that the hosts have offered their apologies to Atletico for any disruption caused.

They maintain that it was a genuine error – which affected both changing rooms – and it was immediately fixed upon discovery of the fault.

The respect between the two clubs is evident, with Mikel Arteta saying in the build-up: “If I have to choose it in words, it is the willingness to win. The way they live. The way they behave, the way they act in everything and the purpose they have to win and they find a way to do that. They change a lot of players and the competition in Spain has increased.

“They have two very big clubs but they have always been there. That is something driven by their mentality and their passion and after that specifically the way he sees the game and he tries to encourage his teams to play. The main thing is that.

“The way they have won major trophies, been in Champions League finals and made all the right steps when they need to do the important step. We need to try and do that and we are on the journey to try and achieve that.”

The sides have only faced off twice in the Champions League, Atletico winning one game and the other a draw.

