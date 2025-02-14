Arsenal line up ‘formal offensive’ for striker; could ‘request special dispensation’ after Havertz injury

Arsenal have not lost hope of making a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners are currently experiencing an injury crisis in forward areas after Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz ruled out for the season with injuries.

Early indications pointed to Bukayo Saka, who injured his hamstring injury in December, being back in March but a report on Friday insists that the England international could now be out until mid-April.

Gabriel Martinelli is also missing through injury and Arsenal will be ruing the chance to sign someone in the January transfer window to add depth in forward areas.

It was a widespread view that the Gunners should have signed a prolific centre-forward in the summer to aid their pursuit of a Premier League title and other silverware.

However, Mikel Arteta chose to stick with just Havertz and Jesus as his two centre-forward options, while he opted not to panic buy in the winter window too.

Newcastle’s Isak and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko are both liked by Arsenal but neither striker was a realistic option in the January transfer window.

Arsenal did make a bid of around £40m for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, which was rejected by their Premier League rivals, before the Gunners decided against another bid for the 29-year-old.

And Spanish website Fichajes now claims that Arsenal are ‘looking to make’ Isak their ‘signing in the summer market to definitively fight for the Champions League’.

Arsenal boss Arteta ‘believes that the Swede can be the key piece for the Gunners to make the definitive leap and fight with serious aspirations for the Champions League’ but ‘Newcastle will not facilitate his departure and have made it clear that any negotiation must start from €120m’.

The Gunners are ‘keeping a close eye on the situation and are considering the possibility of launching a formal offensive’ for Isak in the summer.

And now the Daily Mail claim that Arsenal could ‘request special dispensation’ to register young striker Max Dowman to play in their matches for the remainder of the season.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Arsenal are not currently in talks to sign a new striker on a free transfer.

Romano wrote in his GiveMeSport column: “What happens now? We’re currently not aware of contacts with any free-agent striker on the market.

“Arsenal don’t like to overreact but they’re obviously worried about the situation as they didn’t expect to suffer one more blow, and a significant one with Havertz out until the end of the season. As of today, there are no negotiations underway with free agents and in case it changes, we will keep you posted.

“Meanwhile, Arteta and his staff will explore solutions including young talents to promote, as well as fully trusting in the players now available, including Raheem Sterling who’s going to be important for this final part of the season.”