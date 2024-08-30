Arsenal forward ‘has chosen’ newly-promoted side, with Sterling deal ‘at final stages’ as room is made

Arsenal are actively working on getting Raheem Sterling through the door

Reiss Nelson has reportedly agreed to join Ipswich on loan, and Raheem Sterling could take his place at Arsenal, with that move ‘at the final stages’ as per Fabrizio Romano.

Sterling’s future has taken a few turns in the final days of the transfer window. After being told he has no future at Chelsea, it looked as if a move to Arsenal could be unlikely, with it stated the switch was not expected.

But manager Mikel Arteta has personally spoken to Sterling about the prospect of joining, and he is fully on side, if club-to-club talks go well, with the attacker giving the ‘green light’ for the move.

According to Romano, there should be no problems with an agreement being struck between the clubs, as the move is ‘at the final stages’.

The Gunners are likely to pay a loan fee to Chelsea, and may be happy to do that after seeing Nelson decide to switch clubs.

He has previously told Arteta that he wants to look for opportunities elsewhere, and many smaller Premier League clubs have been interested in him.

The most likely on deadline day have been Ipswich, who were ‘in advanced talks’ over a move which it was said would open the door to Sterling’s move.

Now, Sky Sports states that Nelson has ‘chosen to join’ the newly-promoted Premier League side on loan.

The final formalities are said to be being sorted to allow the move to take place.

If, or seemingly when, Nelson joins Ipswich, he’ll be the latest big name, along with the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Sammie Szmodics, to join them this summer.

They seem to be assembling a squad capable of putting together some good performances, with the hope of course that they can remain on the division beyond the end of the campaign.

