According to reports, four reasons are behind Arsenal’s decision to sign Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres over RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal’s long wait to sign a striker finally appears to be nearing a conclusion, with reports over the weekend indicating that they are closing in on Gyokeres.

The Gunners were punished for not signing a new striker in the last two transfer windows amid interest in Sesko and Ollie Watkins, with injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus leaving head coach Mikel Arteta without a recognised striker during the run-in.

This added to their issues as the north London outfit had already become overly reliant on Bukayo Saka and set pieces in a disappointing season, in which they finished second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season and failed to win a trophy.

The 2025/26 campaign is huge for Arsenal and Arteta, as they will be under immense scrutiny if they do not win the Premier League or lift another trophy.

The Gunners need to make a statement during this summer’s transfer window and they are on track to do that. Gyokeres looks set to follow Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga in joining the Premier League giants, who will then remain in the market for a winger, attacking midfielder and centre-back.

As mentioned, Sesko and Watkins were Arsenal’s main striker targets during the 2024/25 campaign, but Gyokeres has leapfrogged other options to become their top option by scoring 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting Lisbon over the past two seasons.

Gyokeres is currently second in our 2025 top scorers in Europe ranking, and a report from Flashscore has broken down the reasons why the Gunners have favoured him over Sesko.

It has previously been claimed that Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta have butted heads over ther pursuit of a new striker, but this ‘does not quite tell the full story but a deal for Gyokeres has always felt more achievable’.

It is noted that Sesko was ‘initially prioritised last year’ as ‘data analysts recognised him as the best candidate’ and other clubs came to the same verdict on the 22-year-old.

However, three ‘trails’ ensure Gyokeres’ ‘pull is different’.

‘Speaking to figures with knowledge of the pursuit, it is understood that Arsenal believe his powerful finishing style on both feet around the penalty area, combined with impressive drive mentally and a good level of composure, are traits that will bring new edge to their front line that very few players in the world could offer.’

It is noted that ‘it had to be for something exceptional’ for Gyokeres to leave Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal were that ‘exception’.

The report also claims the fourth reason, as well as the three ‘traits’, for Arsenal choosing Gyokeres is the ‘favourable’ terms compared to Sesko.