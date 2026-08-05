According to reports, Arsenal are ‘set’ to make a ‘fresh bid’ for Aston Villa star Ezri Konsa after Fabrizio Romano issued an update on their business.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made three summer signings, having landed Pierio Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis.

And Newcastle United standout Bruno Guimaraes will be their fourth summer arrival after it was revealed on Wednesday morning that this move has now been fully agreed.

A new midfielder was a summer priority for Arsenal and they have been focusing on Guimaraes, but more signings are expected before this transfer window closes.

It has been widely reported that they are keen to sign Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, though a report this week from The Athletic revealed another priority after Guimaraes.

READ: Jamie Carragher tips Arsenal to sell £60m star after agreeing signing – ‘it’s the end’

The report claims:

‘Aside from Guimaraes and Vinicius Jr, Arsenal’s focus is also on adding another defender to cover for the injured William Saliba.’

It has since emerged that the Real Madrid forward is now ‘far likelier’ to sign a new contract than join Arsenal after the Spanish giants made an ‘increased offer’ on Thursday.

Regardless, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Gunners are ‘nowhere near done’ this summer, with ‘another winger’ and a ‘new centre-back’ priorities after Guimaraes.

On Tuesday, Romano said: ‘Arsenal is easily set to be one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League.

‘The reigning English champs have already bagged Christos Tzolis to replace [Leandro] Trossard on the wing, but they’re nowhere near done.

‘The plan is to stack another winger onto Arteta’s squad, and they might even grab a new centre-back given Saliba’s lingering back issues.’

READ MORE: Mikel Arteta’s dream 2026-27 Arsenal XI as £75mil Guimaraes fee agreed

Arsenal to make ‘fresh bid’ for Ezri Konsa

As mentioned, Arsenal need to sign a new defender because they will be without William Saliba for an extended period due to injury.

Last month, Arsenal failed with an opening offer for Aston Villa star Konsa, but The Daily Mail are reporting that they are ‘set to come back’ for the centre-back’, while his current club are ‘braced for a fresh bid’.

Konsa is described as a ‘key target’ for Arsenal, who are ‘unlikely to give up hope’ of signing him.

The report explains:

‘Daily Mail Sport reported last month that Konsa was the Gunners’ top target for central defence though their initial proposal was well below Villa’s £60million valuation of the 28-year-old. ‘Konsa has remained on Arsenal’s radar since. He has two years remaining on his current deal at Villa Park and the club would like him to sign a new one.’

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