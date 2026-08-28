Arsenal make ‘fresh enquiry’ for explosive Real Madrid attacker as Plan B options also emerge

Arsenal have reportedly reignited their interest in signing Real Madrid attacker Endrick, with a ‘fresh enquiry’ made over a stunning late-window swoop for the Brazilian talent.

Endrick was heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League earlier in the summer, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Fulham all contacted as the 20-year-old’s camp assessed his options.

At that time, Real Madrid were considering Endrick‘s next move, after the exciting prospect excelled while on loan at Lyon during the second half of last season.

However, returning head coach Jose Mourinho made it clear that he wanted to keep the teenager at the Bernabeu, insisting: “He’s a player I really like a lot. He had tons and tons of inquiries from clubs that wanted him, whether to loan him out or to sell him, but I didn’t want to.

“It’s already decided, I’m not going to loan him out or sell him, because I like working with this young player, who has talents that are very important for the games.”

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Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that landscape has now changed, though, with Arsenal returning with ‘fresh enquiries’ after sanctioning Gabriel Martinelli’s move to Al-Hilal.

The Gunners had already discussed Endrick with Real earlier in the summer, while speaking to the Spanish giants over their failed move for Vinicius Junior.

During those discussions, Arsenal also asked about Endrick and Arda Guler as they assessed potential attacking options. However, Real have since tied Vinicius down to a new contract, while Guler has started both of their opening games and is hugely admired by Mourinho.

Real have also invested heavily in landing Yan Diomande since then, making the young Ivory Coast star one of the most expensive teenagers in football history, while the highly-rated Carlos Espi has also arrived.

Fresh Real Madrid concerns emerge for Arsenal target Endrick

The TT report adds the additions of Diomande and Espi have prompted concerns within Endrick’s camp about his immediate future, and boosted Arsenal’s hopes of a transfer in the process.

Indeed, it’s stated that those close to the Brazilian ‘do not see how he will play a major role under Mourinho’, despite the head coach’s ‘public backing of the youngster’.

Endrick is currently sidelined with a tendon issue which has prevented him from featuring in Real’s opening games, although he could be ready to play this weekend as his camp ‘assesses his options’.

The electric attacker is ‘aware that Arsenal are an option’ and potentially finding a clearer route to regular first-team football ‘does appeal to him’, while talk of a Liverpool switch also continues to gain some traction.

However, Endrick is not the only left-sided option Arsenal are exploring.

It’s also claimed that the Gunners are looking at Martinelli replacements, with Marseille’s Igor Paixao emerging as a potential option in recent days.

Lyon’s Malick Fofana is another player Arsenal have been informed about as a longer-term option, with the Belgian winger continuing to be monitored.

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Arsenal also remain very keen on Julian Alvarez, although their plans for the Atletico Madrid forward would be to use him centrally rather than on the left.

But in terms of Endrick, while Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are also being kept informed about developments surrounding the player, it’s Arsenal who remain the frontrunners for a potential deal before the window closes.