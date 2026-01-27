Arsenal are ‘the frontrunners’ for £87m Gyokeres replacement as the striker’s agent responds

Arsenal are the favourites to land former Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid in the summer, according to reports.

The Gunners have been having a brilliant season in the Premier League with Mikel Arteta’s side looking to win their first title since 2004.

Arsenal have finished runners-up in the last three seasons and they seem set to finally get a title push over the line with the north Londoners currently four points ahead of nearest challengers Manchester City and Aston Villa.

The Gunners spent over £250m on new signings in the summer transfer window with the Arsenal board backing Arteta to get it right this season.

Viktor Gyokeres has been one of the most disappointing signings despite currently being their top goalscorer in the Prmeier League with five goals.

More was expected of the Sweden international than nine goals in 28 appearances in all competitions after scoring 97 in 102 games for his last club Sporting CP.

READ: Ten January transfers to deny Arsenal the quadruple features Vitinha to Real Madrid

And there could be some incomings before the end of the winter transfer window with Arsenal boss Arteta revealing that the club “have to be actively looking”.

Arteta said: “The window is there. I mean, we are Arsenal and we have to be looking at it. We have to be actively looking and then, whether we can do it or not, that’s a different story.”

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez but that transfer is likely to be one for the summer transfer window.

Spanish website El Desmarque insists that Arsenal ‘are the frontrunners to sign the Spider in the next transfer window’ as they look to boost their frontline ‘after the inconsistent performances of Viktor Gyokeres’.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have also been linked with the former Manchester City striker, who has contributed seven goals and three assists in 21 La Liga appearances this season.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Arsenal and Mikel Arteta told to hit ‘the reset button’ after Man Utd defeat

* Saka among ‘not good enough’ Arsenal quartet; Arteta told to drop Gunners star ‘offering nothing’

* Arsenal signing Newcastle star as ‘great’ upgrade is now fanciful for one reason with transfer ‘available’

Arsenal ‘have an ace up their sleeve’ in the form of his agent Fernando Hidalgo with the Gunners’ sporting director Andrea Berta having ‘a great relationship’ with him.

When asked about interest in Alvarez, Hidalgo told El Desmarque: “There is no interest at the moment. I haven’t met with anyone.”

After recent criticism, Arteta stuck up for Gyokeres before they lost 3-2 to Manchester United on Sunday, he said: “Let’s assess him at the end of the season and even sometimes that is too short a sample.

“We also need to understand the league that we are competing in and what is happening to the (number) nines across the league and the manner that the game is changing.

“So, there are a lot of factors to bear in mind when we assess the player, and then we’re going to assess him, not only in one aspect of the game but in many aspects of the game.”