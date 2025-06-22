According to reports, Arsenal face missing out on Mikel Arteta’s preferred striker signing, with the Premier League giants ‘growing frustrated’.

While Premier League champions Liverpool are already closing in on their fourth summer signing as this window’s biggest spenders in Europe, Arsenal have been sluggish as they are yet to secure a new arrival.

The Gunners are edging closer to making a signing as a deal for long-term target Martin Zubimendi is said to be ‘wrapped up’, but they still have lots of business to do.

Arsenal need replacements in various positions after finishing second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season and failing to win a trophy.

Zubimendi should be a great addition, but a striker signing is a bigger priority as they are crying out for an elite upgrade on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

READ: Arsenal summer sales predicted: Measly Trossard fee as Berta tipped to panic like Edu



During the 2924/25 run-in, head coach Mikel Arteta was left without a recognised striker as Havertz and Jesus suffered serious injuries and this exposed their poor transfer business after missing out on a forward in recent windows.

Arsenal chiefs have recognised that they have to sign a striker this summer, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres mooted as their leading targets after they failed with a move for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins in January.

Conflicting reports have emerged relating to Arsenal’s preference for a new striker, with it recently suggested that Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have butted heads over who they should sign.

A report from The Sun claims Arteta is ‘desperate’ for a No.9 and ‘wants’ to sign Sesko, but this move is proving difficult due to his ‘high demands’.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Chelsea agree deals for £56.9m trio as Spurs sort record transfer for Arsenal target

👉 Shock Premier League club ‘leading the race’ for bargain Arsenal, Man Utd-linked striker

👉 Premier League net spend table over the last five years

Arsenal’s ‘striker search’ is said to have ‘hit the rocks’ due to Sesko’s ‘wage demands’, which could ‘force’ a major U-turn.

The report adds:

‘Mikel Arteta is desperate for a No9, with transfer chief Andrea Berta in negotiations for Sesko while circling for Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres. Arteta wants Slovenia ace Sesko, 22, to be his big summer splash and the Gunners will pay the £70million asking price. ‘But insiders reveal that the Sesko camp are looking for a contract much higher than they plan to pay and that may force a change of direction. Gyokeres, 27, is Arsenal’s alternative and they do not want to lose out on the Swede, who is already realising he is not first choice.’

As mentioned, Sesko’s demands could boost Gyokeres’ chances of getting his desired move to Arsenal, with a recent report claiming Man Utd have started ‘looking elsewhere’ after accepting defeat.