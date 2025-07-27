Arsenal strike ‘full agreement’ to bring in seventh signing with PL star waiting a ‘few weeks’ for deal

Arsenal are on the verge of handing a new contract to a superstar

Arsenal are set to make a bid for Eberechi Eze after a ‘full agreement’ was struck for the Crystal Palace star on Sunday, according to reports.

The Gunners have been very busy in the transfer market in recent weeks with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Viktor Gyokeres, Cristhian Mosquera and Noni Madueke signing so far this summer.

And then Arsenal are set to look to sign another attacking player before the window shuts with Crystal Palace’s Eze often linked to the Gunners this summer.

Journalist Charles Watts, who has covered Arsenal for years, recently claimed that the Gunners will now look to move some players on before bringing in a left-sided attacker.

Watts wrote on his Caught Offside column earlier this week: ‘Once the Gyokeres deal is confirmed I think Arsenal’s attention in the market will shift towards trying to move some players on.

‘The squad does look a bit bulky now, with a few players clearly going to be struggling for minutes next season.

‘So Arsenal will look to try and get some outgoings sorted, potentially for players like Fabio Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson and maybe Oleksandr Zinchenko.

‘I do still feel like there is scope to bring in one more new addition before the window closes, however. There is still a long time left in the market and it wouldn’t shock me if Arsenal still look to do something.

‘We know they are looking at options for that left-sided attacking role, with Eberechi Eze, Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon believed to be of interest.

‘Whether Nwaneri’s new deal puts a stop to that I’m not sure, but I really don’t believe it should.

‘Nwaneri is much more of a right sided-option, whether that be on the wing or in the more central role that Martin Odegaard usually operates.’

And now French outlet Sports Zone claim Arsenal have now reached a ‘full agreement’ to sign Eze and that they are ‘about to bid’ for the England international.

Sports Zone wrote on X: ‘EXCL. Arsenal Football Club strikes full agreement with Eberechi Eze. 27yo Crystal Palace winger is keen on move since few weeks. Arsenal is about to bid Crystal Palace for the first time, otherwise, they are considering trigger the£60m+£8m release clause.’

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson reckons Eze has all the right qualities to be a success at the Emirates Stadium if he joins this summer.

Merson said on Sky Sports: “Now that’s a deal I can see happening, and it would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal. He’s perfect. Arsenal struggle when teams come to the Emirates and put everyone behind the ball.”

“Teams want to limit the space Arsenal have to play in, and they have struggled to break teams down with those tactics. For me, that’s where Eze comes in. He’s got the X-factor and the ability to break a low block down.”