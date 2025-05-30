Romano gives Gabriel ‘agreement’ update as he reveals ‘it’s over’ between Arsenal and another star

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes is ‘on the verge of reaching an agreement’ to commit to a new long-term contract, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners failed in their main objectives this season with Mikel Arteta’s side ultimately ending the season without a trophy to show for a decent campaign.

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League for a third season in a row and were brilliant on their run to the Champions League semi-finals, where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain.

Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta will be keen to keep together their best players, while adding a sprinkling of top stars to further boost the Spaniard’s squad.

Arsenal defenders Gabriel and William Saliba have formed one of, if not the best, central defensive partnership in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons.

Gabriel and Gabriel Jesus could struggle to be fit for the start of next season and Arteta recently insisted that summer transfers will be important to bulk his Arsenal squad out.

Arteta said of transfers earlier this month: “We need that, for sure. With the numbers that we started the season and [the numbers] to provide for next season, with the demands we’re going to have and especially with the players that we have who are coming through long-term surgeries, it’s very unrealistic [to deliver trophies].

“We know that, we have to address that and we’re going to do everything we can to improve it.

“Especially because we are going to lose quite a lot of players. There are players out of contract, there are players who have come here on loan.

“So the squad becomes really thin on top of the injuries that we have. We know we have that duty, that necessity and we have players in the academy that can help. Great, but if not we know what we have to do.”

And in some good news for Arteta, transfer expert Romano has now revealed that Arsenal are inching closer to an agreement with Gabriel, who had been linked with a transfer away.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Arsenal are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Gabriel Magalhaes over long term deal. Negotiations at advanced stages, as the BBC reports.

‘I understand the contract will be until 2030.’

But Gabriel’s Brazilian team-mate, Marquinhos, is now set to leave the Emirates Stadium with the winger joining Cruzeiro after a number of loan spells away from Arsenal.

Romano added: ‘It’s over between Arsenal and Marquinhos as Brazilian winger joins Cruzeiro on permanent deal until 2028.’

