Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus contradicts Mikel Arteta’s injury claim after Sevilla victory

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus insists it was Mikel Arteta’s decision to substitute him in their 2-1 win over Sevilla despite the Gunners boss’ claim that he asked to come off.

The Brazilian put in a brilliant showing against the La Liga outfit to continue his love affair with the Champions League, providing a goal and an assist to give the Gunners all three points.

An amazing bit of play set up his compatriot Gabriel Martinelli to open the scoring before Jesus doubled the scoreline with a curling finish of his own.

However, Jesus’ night was slightly soured when he limped off the pitch having held his hamstring moments earlier.

Arsenal boss Arteta insisted that Jesus wanted to be subsituted as soon as he felt his hamstring and suggested it was “not good news” for the Brazilian.

“He asked straight away to be subbed, which is not good news because Gabi is not a player who does that at all,” Arteta told TNT Sports.

But Jesus had a different take on the incident, suggesting it was Arteta’s decision to take him off and even claimed to reporters that it could be “nothing”.

When asked about how severe his injury is, Jesus said: “Well, let’s see.

“Exhausted? Yeah I was tired to be honest. But I never want to go out, you know?

“Obviously I always respect what the manager decides but it was not the case, unluckily, unfortunately. But let’s see what it [the injury] is.”

Jesus added: “I did some tests with the physio, looks not that big. But let’s see. I have a scan the next days, maybe tomorrow or the day after, let’s see how it is. But I’m pretty sure it will be nothing.”

When asked whether he had signed Jesus for his prowess in the Champions League, Arsenal boss Arteta said: “For sure. He has been through a lot in the last few years and he’s still really young.

“He has enormous experiences – some of them not the nicest but very necessary to be the player that he is today. I’m really happy to have him in the team.

“He came here for a reason. I think he changed our world. He brought so much belief and energy to that team, he needs to step in in those moments. He’s done that. That’s when a player becomes accountable for the team.

“Big games are for big players. He needed to produce those moments to win in a stadium like this. He’s done it for us in a really big way. Then, really sad because he felt something in his hamstring and I’m worried about that.

“We need those players to win games. If you want to play Manchester City, then go to Stamford Bridge, then come here – that’s the level we’re at right now. To come here and win, big credit to the boys.”