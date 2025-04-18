Gabriel Magalhes, Vinicius Junior and Moises Caicedo could be moving to Al-Nassr in the summer.

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes is one of three top targets for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners have had a disappointing season in the Premier League as they were expected to seriously challenge for the title under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have been second for most of the campaign but leaders Liverpool have had them at arms length for months as Arne Slot’s side now need just two wins from their final six matches to guarantee the title.

However, the disappointment from not getting closer in the Premier League has been eased by their impressive Champions League quarter-final victory over La Liga giants Real Madrid, who have won the competition 15 times.

And Arteta is likely to want to keep the core of his squad together next season, rather than making sweeping changes, as he looks to bring in quality additions.

Gabriel and William Saliba have formed one of, if not the best, central defensive partnership in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons.

But now Saudi side Al-Nassr are reportedly targeting a summer swoop for Gabriel with Arsenal looking to sign Dean Huijsen, along with numerous other clubs.

Spanish website Fichajes insists that Al-Nassr ‘wants to put together a dream squad to win every title’ and are ‘preparing to spend 400 million euros (£343m) to sign three stars’.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is ‘at the top of their list’ and ‘they are seeking to seduce with an offer that would exceed 250 million euros to take him from Real Madrid’.

Moves for Arsenal defender Gabriel and Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo ‘complete an ambitious plan that aims to revolutionize the squad’.

Al-Nassr plan to spend another €100m on Caicedo, which leaves €50m (£43m) of their €400m plan to spend on Arsenal centre-back Gabriel.

The report adds:

‘Moises Caicedo is considered a key player in Chelsea’s midfield, but Al Nassr’s intention is clear: they are offering a fee exceeding 100 million pounds to sign the Ecuadorian, banking on his youth and consolidation in the Premier League. The challenge will be twofold, as London are not considering his departure anytime soon. ‘The third target, Gabriel Magalhaes, is under contract with Arsenal until 2027. The Saudis, however, have already begun moves to tempt the centre-back with a salary much higher than what he receives in England.’

Charles Watts, who has covered Arsenal for years, reckons it ‘would take a significant outgoing in defence’, like Gabriel being sold, for the Gunners to win the race for Bournemouth defender Huijsen.

Watts wrote in his Caught Offside column: ‘Dean Huijsen is going to be one of the big stories of the upcoming transfer window.

‘He’s been linked with a host of clubs including Arsenal. With David Ornstein of the Athletic confirming Arsenal’s interest in the young Spanish centre-back.

‘When I look at what could happen with Huijsen, however, I just wonder whether Arsenal will be in a position to really firm up their interest in him before rival clubs make their move.

‘I think it would take a significant outgoing in defence for that to happen and I’m not sure that will happen in time for the club to really push for Huijsen given the level of interest in him from elsewhere and Bournemouth’s desire for a quick resolution over the defender’s future.

‘We know that there is interest in Gabriel Magalhaes from Saudi Arabia, but his injury makes it unlikely that anything would happen with him early in the window. And Arsenal should not be looking to move him on anyway.

‘Jakub Kiwior’s future remains up in the air and I think there is a strong likelihood that he could move at some point in the summer.

‘His performances over the two legs against Madrid showcased his quality and he might be open to going elsewhere come the end of season to secure the type of minutes that he craves.

‘Should that happen and a suitable offer comes in, then he would need replacing and the talented Huijsen would be an ideal candidate.

‘But I just suspect that ship might have already sailed by the time anything firm will have happened with Kiwior.’