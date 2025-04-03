The wife of Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has given an update on the Brazilian’s injury recovery after he came off against Fulham.

Arsenal beat the Cottagers 2-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday night to keep some pressure on Liverpool, who restored their 12-point lead at the top of table on Wednesday in a 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby.

With Premier League glory now looking beyond Arsenal this season, the Champions League is their main priority as they face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals over the next couple of weeks.

And their win over Fulham came with a big injury blow as Gabriel came off with a hamstring injury and will almost certainly miss the first leg of their tie against Real Madrid next week.

Reacting to the injury after the match, Arteta told reporters: “Worried because he never wants to come off and he had to.

“He’s not very sure how big it is and what it is exactly but he felt he that he could not continue.”

When asked if Gabriel will be fit to face Real Madrid in the Champions League next week, Arteta replied: “Depends, there’s a week there but I will say with the way he is normally… difficult.”

And now his wife Gabrielle Figueiredo has issued an injury update ahead of their clash with Real Madrid and did little to calm the nerves of Arsenal fans.

Speaking at the Married to the Game screening on Wednesday night, Figueiredo said: “It’s difficult. I think the perfect example is now, because he got injured yesterday.

“So that is why he’s not here with me today. He would love to be here. I would love to be here with him.

“‘Yesterday we got the news he got injured, and now he is with the doctor having scans.

“So this is the real life, and we never expected anything like this.”

On the potential impact of Gabriel’s injury on their ambitions for the rest of the season, Arsenal boss Arteta later added: “The good thing is that it’s been like this the whole season. You see Martinelli today, you say we’re missing three months. You see Bukayo, four months. Jesus, almost the whole season.

“How we have managed to be where we are with all those injuries. Ben White hasn’t participated at all this season, it’s what it is. We want it so much that we’re going to give it a real go and we are very excited for next week.”