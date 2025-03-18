Arsenal star ‘open to Saudi transfer’ as Al Nassr show ‘intent’ as ‘approach’ revealed

According to reports, Al Nassr are in contact with the representatives of Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and are preparing to make an offer this summer.

Gabriel joined Arsenal from French club Lille for around £24million in September 2020.

He was not a regular starter under Mikel Arteta in his debut season but became a crucial player in 2021/22, scoring five goals in 35 Premier League appearances.

The Brazilian’s game has elevated to another level following William Saliba’s integration into the Gunners’ defence, playing all 38 matches in the 2022/23 Premier League, only missing nine minutes in total.

Arteta experimented with his backline at the beginning of the following season, starting the ex-Lille defender on the bench in his side’s first three league games amidst rumours of a transfer to Saudi Arabia.

The Spaniard came to his senses after three games and Gabriel only missed one league game after playing four, 20 and zero minutes in wins over Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace and a draw at home to Fulham.

Gabriel has arguably been the best centre-back in the Premier League since the start of 2022/23 and his defensive partnership with Saliba is potentially the best in world football.

Having drawn interest from the Saudi Pro League in the 2022 summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo’s side, Al Nassr, are reportedly back in the picture.

A report on GiveMeSport from transfer expert Ben Jacobs states that Al Nassr ‘are planning an ambitious summer bid’ for the 27-year-old.

Indeed, the Saudi Arabian outfit ‘are intent on signing him’ and ‘have already made an initial approach to the player’, Jacobs claims.

Arteta unsurprisingly deems Gabriel a ‘key part of his plans’ but Al Nassr ‘are prepared to offer’ him €20million (£16.8m) a year, which is ‘around three times’ his salary at the Emirates and also tax free.

In a blow to Arsenal and Arteta, the Brazil international ‘is open to heading to Saudi at some point in his career’, though it is emphasised that his current ‘priority’ is his current club and winning this season’s Champions League.

Arsenal want to extend Gabriel’s contract as his current deal expires in two years’ time and ‘are unlikely to even consider offers’ worth below €100m (£84.1m).

Extending the player’s deal is the club’s ‘firm preference’ and will be one of the first things new sporting director Andrea Berta prioritises.

It has been widely reported that Berta will become Edu Gaspar’s successor as Arsenal sporting director, taking over from interim Jason Ayto.

Berta enjoyed previous success at Atletico Madrid. His best signings include Antoine Griezmann (twice), Jan Oblak, Rodri and Julian Alvarez.