Arsenal star reveals the name of the club he would transfer to ‘tomorrow’

Gabriel Magalhaes would like to join Corinthians in the future.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has revealed that he would transfer to Corinthians “tomorrow” and wants to go there “as soon as possible”.

The Gunners had a great season under Mikel Arteta with the north Londoners beat to the Premier League title on the final day as Manchester City won it for the fourth consecutive year.

Arteta’s made more progress again this season after pushing Man City to the final few weeks last term and they are now expected to mount their best title challenge yet next campaign.

Gabriel has formed a formidable partnership with William Saliba at the heart of their defence with Arsenal conceding just 29 goals, the best in the Premier League.

The Brazilian has already made 150 appearances for Arsenal and appears to have many more good years ahead of him at the top of football – but Gabriel is already eyeing a move back to his homeland.

When discussing his love for Corinthians, Gabriel said: “Corinthians, that’s since I was born. And today I don’t think it has to be any different.

“I still go to Corinthians games by train. It’s my dream, I want to play for Corinthians, I want to feel that energy.”

Gabriel added: “It’s something to think about.

“Sometimes I stop and think, ‘Do you dream of playing for Corinthians?’ I do. ‘When would you play for Corinthians?’ For me, I’d be at Corinthians tomorrow.

“I hope it doesn’t take too long because I want to feel the energy of those fans, who are incredible, as soon as possible.”

There is little chance of Arsenal allowing Gabriel to go this summer after his brilliant performances in the season just gone – but they are looking at bringing in new defenders.

Although a new centre-back is not their top priority this summer, Sporting Lisbon’s Ousmane Diomande is one player who Arteta likes and is interested in bringing in over the next transfer window.

Arteta doesn’t want to break up the Gabriel and Saliba partnership but he thinks there is definitely room for increased depth in that position.

Sporting have always pointed clubs to Diomande’s €80m release clause in his contract with the Ivory Coast international attracting a lot of interest – but it is now believed that he could be available for as little as €50m.

Reports in Portugal insist interest from Arsenal is ‘nothing new’ but that Sporting now ‘admit’ to being prepared to sell the centre-back in the summer.