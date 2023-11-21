Gallas claims there is ‘something very wrong’ with Arsenal star as he brands him a ‘mistake’

William Gallas thinks there is “something very wrong” when Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz is playing as a left-back for his country.

The Gunners signed Havertz from Chelsea in the summer transfer window for £65m after the 24-year-old scored seven Premier League goals in 35 appearances last term at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz failed to live up to expectations at Chelsea but he will always be remembered by Blues fans for his Champions League-winning goal in the 2021 final against Manchester City.

Eyebrows were raised at the signing in the summer and Havertz hasn’t impressed for Arsenal with just one goal and one assist in 19 matches in all competitions.

And Gallas reckons Mikel Arteta and Arsenal sporting director Edu made a “mistake” by signing the Germany international in the last transfer window.

Gallas told Genting Casino: “I said at the beginning of the season that Kai Havertz would struggle for Arsenal. I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but he is still struggling. I think it was always going to be difficult for Havertz to adapt to the way that Arsenal play and the way that Mikel Arteta wants to use him.

“I don’t think he was the type of player that Arsenal needed to sign in the summer. When you look at the squad, in my opinion, there were different types of players that they should have prioritised. It looks like it was a mistake to sign him.”

Havertz was deployed at left-back for Germany in their 3-2 loss to Turkey on Saturday with the Arsenal midfielder scoring the opening goal as Julian Nagelsmann lost his first home game in charge.

Former Arsenal defender Gallas added: “At twenty-four, Kai Havertz is playing as a left back for his country? Seriously? Something is very wrong. (Bewildered) I don’t know what to say about this. For me, to make this decision, it seems like Nagelsmann doesn’t respect Havertz as a player.

“Havertz has spent his entire career playing as an attacking player and then you put him in at left back? (Exasperated) I really don’t know what to say about this decision…. I’m completely confused.

“I’m trying to think about it from the player’s point-of-view…this doesn’t look good. I don’t like this decision from the manager. This is a complete lack of respect from the manager.”