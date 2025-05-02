‘Furious’ Gallas ignores Man Utd, Tottenham to declare Arsenal his shock ‘flops of the season’

William Gallas has named Arsenal as his shock Premier League “flops of the season” despite Tottenham and Man Utd sharing the same division.

The Gunners are now likely to finish as runners-up for a third successive season in the Premier League after Liverpool won the title on Sunday with a 5-1 win over Tottenham.

Arsenal are currently 15 points adrift of champions Liverpool and five points ahead of third-placed Newcastle heading into the final four matches of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side are finding comfort in their Champions League run, though, with the Gunners losing the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain 1-0.

Despite being the second best team in the country for most of the season and the Premier League side to go furthest in the Champions League, former Arsenal defender Gallas picked the Gunners as the “biggest flops of the season”.

Premier League giants Man Utd and Tottenham are currently 14th and 16th respectively in the table but it is second-placed Arsenal who Gallas has chosen.

To be fair to Gallas, maybe he’s taking into account that very few people expecting anything from Man Utd or Tottenham in the build up to the new season.

Gallas told Prime Casino: “In the Premier League, Arsenal are my flops of the season!

“If you compare last season and the one from two years ago with this season, their performance has not been good at all.

“Their performances in the Premier League have not been good enough. I’m sorry, I’m still disappointed in them, regardless of the Champions League. After those high quality and world class performances against Real Madrid, I wanted more from them in the league.”

Gallas added: “I’m angry about what happened in the league. I’m furious even, because I can’t accept one level of performance in the Champions League and a different level of performance in the Premier League from this group of players.

“We all know that it’s difficult to be consistent in the Premier League, but that is what you have to do if you want to become the champions.

“You have to show up in every game. I’m disappointed because Arsenal didn’t do that this season and I tipped them to win the title in August.

“They had a great opportunity to become champions this season, and they let it go without a fight. That’s frustrating and difficult for me to understand.

“Yes, you can say that they had some injury problems, but I don’t like excuses.”