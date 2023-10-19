Former Arsenal star Gallas tells Gunners star ‘he’s in trouble’ as he ‘hasn’t done anything yet’

William Gallas has not been impressed with Kai Havertz this season.

William Gallas thinks signing Arsenal signing Kai Havertz “was a mistake” and reckons the German is “in trouble” as he “hasn’t done anything yet”.

Mikel Arteta and Gunners technical director Edu spent £65m of the club’s summer transfer budget on the Germany international, who scored seven Premier League goals for Chelsea last season.

He never lived up to the expectations of his €85m move from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2020 but the Blues fans will always remember him for scoring the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final.

Havertz has struggled again this season for Arsenal with the German managing just one goal and one assist in 12 appearances in all competitions.

And Gallas has not been impressed by what he’s seen of the Arsenal midfielder and thinks his future at the club is already at risk.

“I’m not impressed with Kai Havertz so far,” Gallas told Lord Ping. “He’s done nothing since he joined Arsenal. He may have scored, but that was only because Martin Odegaard let him take a penalty!

“Havertz hasn’t done anything yet, and I think he’s in trouble. I don’t think Arsenal should have signed Kai Havertz. I think that was a mistake. If you spent £60 million on a striker, you expect them to score at least 15 goals in a season! I don’t think that’ll happen

“Arsenal don’t have time! The season may be long, but clubs need results straight away. Havertz was at Chelsea for three years and knows the Premier League well.

“It may take a while to settle into a new team, but he already lived in London! Players need to adapt immediately – they don’t have time.”

Arsenal beat Manchester City 1-0 before the international break to leapfrog Pep Guardiola’s side and go joint top of the Premier League.

And, despite what Gallas has said, Arsenal legend Ian Wright was impressed by Havertz’s performance against City, he said on the Wrighty’s House podcast: “You know what, if [Havertz] doesn’t go in there to lay it back down, we may not get that [goal against Man City].

“Because some of the times, Eddie like I said, he did a lot of work, made so many runs.

“But there’s times when you look in the build up when he’s either too far on the left if it’s on the right, or too far on the right if it’s on the left.

“And you just need that body, that focal point in the middle, that Thomas Partey can chip it in to, who can make sure that he chests it down to hold it and lay it back off.

“And I think that Kai Havertz coming on and doing that was absolutely brilliant for us.

“Eddie [Nketiah], I thought he worked his socks off and it’s very tough. Against Manchester City, your chances are few and far between.

“If you do get one, you’ve got to make sure you do the very best you can with it. At the very least you’ve got to do a lot of running the other way, a lot of that kind of stuff.

“And I think that it maybe took its toll on him in this game and he’ll probably be feeling a little bit disappointed simply because he didn’t get too many chances.

“He did a lot of work and he got taken off in the end.”