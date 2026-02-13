‘Garbage’ Arsenal were ‘bullied’ by Brentford as Premier League title credentials are questioned

Gabriel Magalhaes and Mikel Arteta look dejected after drawing at Brentford.

Arsenal were “garbage” in their 1-1 draw against Brentford on Thursday night as Jamie O’Hara questions if they will win the Premier League title.

The Gunners went ahead on 61 minutes on Thursday night with Noni Madueke scoring a brilliant header to open the scoring at the Gtech Community Stadium.

However, just ten minutes later, Keane Lewis-Potter grabbed an equaliser for the Bees with his own header as Keith Andrews’ side look to chase a place in Europe next season.

After Manchester City beat Fulham 3-0 on Wednesday, Arsenal were under pressure in west London as they looked to maintain their six-point gap to Pep Guardiola’s second-placed side.

But that gap is now down to four points as Man City get closer to Mikel Arteta’s men, who are looking to win their first Premier League title since 2004.

There are now doubts among some pundits and former players that Arsenal will win the Premier League title as Man City close in.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham centre-back Jason Cundy said on talkSPORT: “If Arsenal are going to win this title, and I still think they will…”

Ex-Tottenham midfielder O’Hara cut in: “You still think they’re going to win it!?”

Cundy continued: “Once it went to 1-1, there was only one side that looked more likely to score the winner… and it wasn’t Arsenal. The more likely of the two sides was Brentford.

“Probably a fair result… I thought Brentford were the better side. They outplayed Arsenal tonight. They kind of bullied Arsenal tonight and you don’t ever see Arsenal get bullied.”

He later added: “But you’re never going to win the Premier League easily, very few teams do…I still think they’re the best side and will win it, but I’m not as convinced as I was that they’d win it.”

But O’Hara thought his fellow pundit was being too kind to Arsenal, he said: “I feel like you’re being very generous to Arsenal. I feel like you’re giving them more credit than I think they deserve.”

Cundy hit back: “What have I said that gives them credit?”

To which O’Hara said: “They were garbage tonight. You can’t get away from the fact that Arsenal were terrible. And let’s be honest, they haven’t been great for weeks.

“They score set pieces, and they’ve had a couple of decent results here and there.

“I know they’re at the top of the table, but in terms of performances from a championship winning team, I’m not convinced.”