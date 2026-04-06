Gary Lineker has made a fresh Premier League title prediction after Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Southampton.

Everything was coming up roses for Arsenal in the first few months of this campaign as they set themselves up to challenge for an unprecedented Quadruple.

However, Mikel Arteta‘s side have endured a really tough couple of weeks, having lost the Carabao Cup final to Man City and the FA Cup quarter-finals to Southampton.

The Gunners should at least reach the Champions League semi-finals as they face Sporting Lisbon in the next round, while they are currently nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Man City do have a game in hand over Arsenal and the two sides play each other at the Etihad later this month, though Lineker is still backing Arteta’s side to win the title.

“It’s been a tough two weeks for Arsenal,” Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast.

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“People are asking if they’re panicking or if it’s a crisis, it’s definitely a little wobble.

“Obviously Gabriel went off with ice on his knee so that’s a concern because he will be a big miss if he’s out. The next game or two are hugely important for Arsenal, they need to steady the ship, there’s no doubt about it.

“They’ve got a huge lead in the title race but it’s squeaky bum time. I think they will be fine, I think they will win the league, which will still be the main thing for them.

“The Champions League would obviously be an enormous bonus because it’s a competition they’ve never won.

“I’m pretty confident they will win the league. It’s not a bad situation to be in, nine points clear at the top of the Premier League and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.”

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Lineker has also explained why he thinks Arteta has shown signs of “panic” in recent weeks.

“Southampton played exceptionally well and Arsenal were off it,” Lineker added.

“I do want to throw something out there and it’s easy in hindsight but I thought there was a slight signal of panic when they withdrew so many players or the players themselves withdrew from international duty.

“I just wonder if it showed a bit of panic when you need a bit of calm and confidence.

“It’s easier to say that now but I just wonder if it showed us something because you wouldn’t ordinarily do that.”

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