Arsenal: Gary Lineker makes shock claim on William Saliba as ‘secret plan’ for his return revealed

Gary Lineker has made a surprising claim on Arsenal centre-back William Saliba ahead of his return to full fitness.

Saliba is regarded as one of the world’s best centre-backs, but Arsenal have been without him at the start of this season.

The Frenchman has been out since suffering a back injury against Spain in the semi-finals of this summer’s World Cup, and this led to Arsenal paying around £55m to sign Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa ahead of this season.

Konsa was recruited to provide extra cover in defence, but he has seamlessly settled at Arsenal and has shone alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in recent weeks.

Gary Lineker makes bold claim over William Saliba, Ezri Konsa

Now, Lineker has explained why he could see Konsa remaining in Arsenal’s starting XI even after Saliba returns.

“I think Konsa is ultimately a better defender,” Lineker told The Rest is Football.

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“I think Saliba has got the odd mistake in him.

“Konsa I’ve not really seen that yet.”

Podcast co-host Micah Richards disagreed with Lineker, though.

The Manchester City legend has explained why he is still backing Saliba to play ahead of Konsa when the two players are back fit.

“I would still say Saliba, let’s not forget Saliba won the title last season,” Richards responded

“John Terry called it early. though. He said if Saliba gets an injury or when he was out injured I don’t think Saliba will get back in because Konsa is that good.

“And I thought oh if JT is saying that it must have a little bit of substance and I sort of I wouldn’t say I didn’t agree with it, I thought let me see.

“But he’s been proven right at the moment because he’s been that good.”

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Saliba is finally closing in on a return to action, but a report from Football Transfers claims head coach Mikel Arteta has the ‘secret plan’ to use Konsa at right-back once the France international is back.

The report explains:

‘On the face of things, William Saliba’s return to fitness following injury would appear to threaten his minutes, but FootballTransfers can reveal that Arteta has been preparing for this moment and has been drilling Konsa for a new role. ‘Since arriving in the summer, Konsa has been drilled to play at right-back, a position that is not unfamiliar to him given that he spent time playing for Villa in the position, notably during the 2023/24 season. He also made his England debut as a full-back.’

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