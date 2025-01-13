Gary Lineker tips Arsenal to sign ‘unproven’ £20m Premier League striker

Former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker thinks Arsenal should target Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap after their FA Cup exit to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Gunners lost on penalties to Man Utd in the FA Cup third round as Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to convert the chances into goals.

There are now fresh calls from supporters for Arsenal to sign a new striker in the January transfer window as they look for that difference-maker ahead of the Premier League run-in.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been linked to Arsenal for a number of months with the Sweden international scoring 15 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions this season.

However, a deal for Isak seems unrealistic in the winter market and Lineker has suggested that Arsenal look at a cheaper striker with potential, like Ipswich Town’s Delap, who was signed from Manchester City for £20m in the summer.

In BBC Sport‘s analysis of Arsenal’s defeat to Man Utd, Alan Shearer said: “I said it at the beginning of the season, I felt that’s what they [Arsenal] needed and I think that would possibly cost them the league not investing in that position.”

To which Lineker replied: “It’s probably been wanting someone for some time a player in that position.”

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards reckons it could be a good idea to sign a forward like Napoli’s Victor Osimhen who can come in and hit the ground running at the Emirates Stadium.

Richards added: “It’s hard, you can’t just go out and get a No.9, there’s not that many in world football.

“The one I looked at as maybe short term was Osimhen. The problems he’s had at Napoli, he’s been allowed to go on loan in Türkiye.

“But he’s a proven goalscorer at that level, in the Champions League as well.

“Obviously, I’m sure Arsenal would like to have someone like Isak.”

Lineker then said: “Or they could go for a young, up-and-coming one, because once they’re proven you can’t get them.

“But someone like Delap I see has got a real something about him.”

Richards responded: “I agree with that but they need someone now also.

“We don’t know where Delap is going to go, I really rate him, I don’t want to be disrespectful to anyone.

“I think with Arsenal they’re always thinking about, ‘what next?’. It’s now, now is the time to shine.

“He’s been at Arsenal a long time, Arteta. He’s won the FA Cup, the play has been good, I think expected goals from open play has gone down, they’ve become too predictable, obviously losing [Bukayo] Saka and [Ethan] Nwaneri as well.

“At times I just feel that if they had a striker, who knows where the net is, knows the movements, doesn’t even have to play well, how many times have we talked about [Erling] Haaland where he’s not even been in the game, he gets a chance and scores.”