Gary Lineker claims Arsenal have a new ‘world-class’ star after Aston Villa clash

Gary Lineker has rated Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya as “world class” after his heroics against Aston Villa in the Premier League over the weekend.

The Gunners made it two wins from two Premier League matches over the weekend as they beat Unai Emery’s side 2-0, thanks to second-half goals from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey.

Aston Villa had a number of chances too on Saturday but failed to take them with Raya producing a brilliant save to deny Ollie Watkins after the ball had deflected into his path off the crossbar.

The Spaniard also made a crucial save as Arsenal beat Wolves on the opening weekend with the Gunners paying around £27m over the summer to make his loan deal from Brentford permanent.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was pleased with what he saw from Raya on Saturday and praised his “unbelievable” save from Watkins.

Arteta said after the match: “They had the big chance that David (Raya) made an unbelievable save and it is was the magic moment of the game.

“We conceded really little and it’s a big credit to the team as it is a difficult place to come, but when we needed him (Raya) he was there and made a terrific save.

“(I thought) it was a goal because I saw the reaction of the defensive line. The ball goes on the crossbar and we are all watching the ball and I went, “No, please” and then I see the striker (Watkins) in that position and normally they will (score) but David’s reaction is unbelievable.”

Former Tottenham and England striker Lineker was also full of praise for Raya and reckons Arsenal now have themselves a “world-class” goalkeeper.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker said: “Mikel Arteta is clearly not frightened of making big decisions.

“This time last year we were questioning why he was bringing in David Raya but you have to say he looks one hell of a goalkeeper.

“He made a sensational save last week and he did the same against Aston Villa. How quick did he get up from off the ground to keep out Ollie Watkins to make that save? It’s absolutely world-class.”

Raya came into Arteta’s side early on last season as Aaron Ramsdale was dropped and Micah Richards thinks it was a “very bold decision” from the Arsenal boss which has now paid off.

Adding to Lineker’s comments, former Manchester City defender Richards said: “It was world-class from Raya.

“That was a very bold decision from Mikel Arteta [replacing Ramsdale with Raya] but it’s worked.

“I feel sorry for Aaron Ramsdale because I don’t think he did anything particularly wrong but Arteta was just looking for those marginal gains.”