Arsenal ‘gearing up for an unprecedented summer’ after deciding not to invest in a new forward in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta was eager to sign a new attacking player in the winter window following a season-ending injury to Gabriel Jesus.

Bukayo Saka is another player out injured but is expected to return in March after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Arsenal bid for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins late in the window but their offer – believed to be in the region of £40million – was rejected.

👉 READ MORE: David Raya is forcing Clive Tyldesley to come out as a passing sceptic

The Gunners argued that they did not want to spend for the sake of it, especially when the money could be saved for the end of the season.

Arsenal plot ‘unprecedented summer’ spending after quiet January

According to Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel, that will be the case as there is a ‘burgeoning sense’ that Arsenal are ‘gearing up for an unprecedented summer’.

Arteta’s side are expected to sign a Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, as well as a striker, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko a target.

MORE ARSENAL NEWS:

👉 Arsenal are ‘a joke that has been running for over two decades’

👉 Eddie Howe ‘rubs salt’, Mikel Arteta ‘blunt’ as BAN is mooted

👉 Five Arsenal players in need of an upgrade to win the Premier League (or anything at all)

Mokbel adds that Athletic Club winger Nico Williams and Wolves talisman Matheus Cunha are players Arteta likes.

Arsenal’s quiet January should result in a summer of hefty spending. The foundations are in place but there is an understanding the next window will be ‘critical’ towards firing the club towards the top of European football. That’s the crux, here. The ambition isn’t to win one Premier League title. They want multiple. They want to win the Champions League for the first time. And win it again. To establish a legacy. To achieve that goal requires investment. Having kept their finances intact in January, there will be a big spend ahead of next season. The pressure to deliver from fans will be monumental. Martin Zubimendi, who has a £52million release clause, looks certain to arrive from Real Sociedad as Arsenal prepare for the expected midfield departures of Jorginho and Thomas Partey, who are both out of contract in the summer. They will explore a move for a versatile attacker, too, with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams and Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha among the players admired. But the big money will be spent on a new centre-forward. It is no secret the dream ticket is Newcastle striker Alexander Isak. Given the cost, believed to be in-excess of £120million, a successful swoop for the Sweden striker appears implausible. But, at the very least, Arsenal will explore its validity. Sesko appears to be Arsenal’s best chance of landing the centre forward supporters so keenly crave. It is understood the forward has a new release clause in his contract that becomes active this summer. His previous buy-out price was around £55m. Of course, some fans will say they have heard it all before. You’d understand their reservations. But there is a burgeoning sense at Emirates that they are gearing up for an unprecedented summer. Only then will we discover the true upshot of Arsenal’s January inactivity.

👉 MORE: Arsenal news | Bespoke Premier League tables | Premier League player stats