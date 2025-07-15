Arsenal have a ‘genuine interest’ in a trio of players they will look to sign after sealing a deal for Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze, according to reports.

The Gunners have been extremely busy in recent weeks with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard signing up to play under Mikel Arteta next season.

Noni Madueke is set to arrive at Arsenal from Chelsea with Sky Sports claiming his medical was set for Monday, while Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera’s move to Arsenal has been given a ‘here we go’ by Fabrizio Romano.

As well as those two, a move for Sporting CP centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres looks promising despite more claims that there could be a potential late collapse.

Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eze is widely reported to be their next target with transfer journalist Ben Jacobs insisting to talkSPORT that Arsenal are ‘set to approach’ the Eagles ‘to discuss a deal’.

As previously reported by multiple outlets, Jacobs insists Eze is ‘keen on the move, and personal terms are not thought to be an issue should Arsenal decide to proceed’.

Arsenal ‘plan to speak with Crystal Palace, potentially as early as this week, to understand whether a deal might be possible without triggering’ his £68m release clause.

Jacobs adds that the Gunners move for Madueke and Eze will not effect a pursuit of another winger if Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli leave the club.

He continues: ‘Arsenal still hold a genuine interest in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, Newcastle’s Antony Gordon and Milan’s Rafael Leão, but a move for any of the left-sided trio will require either Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli to depart.’

Real Madrid are apparently demanding €100m (£87m) to sell Rodrygo this summer, while Newcastle United want £100m for Gordon and Milan are looking for around €70m (£60m) for Leao.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein insisted last week that talks over Eze had not yet reached the “club-to-club” stage of negotiations.

Ornstein told The Athletic: “Arsenal are exploring a deal for Eberechi Eze, as things stand. They’ve held some conversations, NOT club-to-club so far, it’s more with the player’s side of things,” he explained.

“It would be as a potential attacking addition. It’s not like they would be looking at him and not a left-winger or not a striker, it’s an additional thing. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, I’m not saying it’s advanced.

“Arsenal, I think, wouldn’t want to be going as high as the release clause, if they proceed with this. I’m sure Crystal Palace would like to see the release clause met if they’re going to lose their player.

“Eze’s release clause is timed, so it has to be hit within a certain period, otherwise it’s not active and you have to negotiate like normal. We’re not at that point yet, it’s something that may develop, but it’s in a relatively embryonic stage right now.”