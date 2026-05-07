Gerrard reveals how Arsenal can beat PSG in the Champions League final

Steven Gerrard reckons being the underdog “might even suit” Arsenal as he explains how they can beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Despite Harry Kane’s late equaliser in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night, PSG progressed past Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate after a thrilling first leg.

Luis Enrique’s side will now face Premier League leaders Arsenal in the Champions League final in Budapest on May 30 as they look to win back-to-back titles.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have never won the Champions League and have only ever reached the final once before in 2006, when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona.

The French side will be favourites to retain their Champions League crown but Gerrard thinks Arsenal can win if they “take PSG to places they don’t want to go”.

When asked to rate Arsenal’s chances of causing an upset, Gerrard said on TNT Sports: “I know more than anyone that an underdog can win this final. It was a mismatch when we played AC Milan but anything can happen.

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“Arsenal are paying against a high-quality team with an elite manager so Arsenal will have to be the best versions of themselves.

“Every single player will have to turn up but of course they’ve got a chance. Being the underdogs might even suit this Arsenal team.

“If they can win the Premier League that will give them immense confidence and belief going into the final as well.

“They’ve certainly got a chance. I think they need to use their physicality, their size, make every set-piece count and take PSG to places they don’t want to go and make it uncomfortable for them.”

Speaking about PSG’s semi-final win over Bayern Munich, Gerrard added: “Over the two legs they deserved to go through.

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“The first leg was a shootout but they got their heads in front and tonight was a defensive masterclass.

“Bayern and Kompany played their part in the tie but the best team have gone through. PSG just had the edge over them.”

Gerrard’s fellow pundit Owen Hargreaves has also given Arsenal a chance of defeating PSG later this month in Hungary.

Hargreaves said: “Arsenal have a chance, without a doubt. With that defence, the goalkeeper, Declan Rice deeper in midfield…

“They can definitely do it in a one-off game. But this PSG team? They’ve got so many ways to hurt you.

“It will be fascinating but this is a different Arsenal now. They believe again after they went through that blip. They have a chance.”

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