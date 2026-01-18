Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard issued a warning to Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta after his side were held to a 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal had the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to nine points on Saturday evening as Man City were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United earlier in the day.

However, the Gunners could not take advantage as they produced a flat performance against Nottm Forest and were held to a goalless draw.

Arteta felt aggrieved at the Gunners being denied a penalty during the match as Forest defender Ola Aina appeared to handle the ball in the 18-yard box.

Regarding this incident, Arteta said: “I saw it live, I saw it here, and I saw it now again. It is very unnecessary, but he brings the ball with his hand, so it’s a clear penalty.”

The Premier League Match Centre backed the decision to deny Arsenal a penalty, though former referee Keith Hackett thinks a spot-kick should have been awarded.

After the match, TV cameras caught midfielder Declan Rice saying “f***ing shit, every f***ing time”. Though it’s unclear whether he was talking about his side’s performance or the Aina incident.

Gerrard then had words for Arteta, who needs to avoid “clutching at straws”.

“I think there’s a shout there, I don’t think it’s as clear as Mikel Arteta is saying, I don’t think it’s blatant and clear, especially in real time from the referee’s point of view,” Gerrard told TNT Sports.

“I think you’ve got to be careful that you’re not clutching at straws a little bit because that’s not the reason why they haven’t got maximum points today.

“The reason is because they were very wasteful in the first half and the keeper has made a world-class save.

“I thought Arsenal’s performance was good today, they controlled large parts of the game, created enough chances to win the game.

“But I think if the focus from an Arsenal point of view is just on that [handball] decision, I think they’re clutching at straws.”

He added: “As I say, they’ve controlled large parts, it was a decent performance from Arsenal today, it just lacked that killer instinct.

“I think it’s the Martinelli chance, the one that hits him on the heel, that’s a sidefoot pass into the far corner, I think nine times out of ten, most players at an Arsenal level, should be taking that chance, that should’ve been a goal.

“Then they maybe would have gone on to more things because Forest would have had to come out of a low block and be a bit more adventurous. While the game is 0-0, it allows Sean Dyche and his team to stay in and take the space away from Arsenal.”