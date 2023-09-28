Arsenal ‘getting fed up’ with €75m star; ex-Chelsea midfielder’s departure ‘close’ as Arteta allows ‘exit’

According to reports, Arsenal are already starting to ‘get fed up’ with Germany international Kai Havertz following his rough start to the season.

The Gunners spent around €75m (£65m) to sign Havertz from Premier League rivals Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

Havertz produced moments of magic during his time at Chelsea as he scored the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City but he ultimately failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal’s decision to sign Havertz was one of the major shocks during the recent summer window. He has been tipped by some to kickstart his career at the Emirates but he has struggled during the early weeks of this season.

Havertz started Arsenal’s first four Premier League games of the 2023/24 campaign but he dropped out of Mikel Arteta’s first XI for recent fixtures against Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

His best performance for Arsenal to date came against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League group stages. Arteta said post-match that he was “really connected” in the game.

“Yeah, he was really connected today in the game,” said Arteta.

“It’s true I asked him to play two different roles in regards to the behaviours of the opponents and he’s so intelligent that he does it. It’s just finishing one or two actions that we had but it’s coming and he’s so willing to do it.”

Despite this, Spanish outlet Fichajes are reporting that Arsenal are ‘starting to get fed up with Havertz’.

This opening line is pretty dramatic (and premature) but it is later suggested that his recent performances are a ’cause for concern’.

READ MORE: Arsenal should swerve desperation transfer triple tax for £80m striker

A separate report from Fichajes claims midfielder Jorginho is ‘getting closer and closer’ to leaving the Premier League club.

The Gunners spent around £12m to sign Jorginho from Chelsea during this year’s January transfer window after they failed to acquire Moises Caicedo.

Turkish outfit Fenerbahce have reportedly opted to ‘act early’ in their pursuit of Jorginho. He is ‘not part of Arteta’s plans’ and this has ‘opened the exit door’ with a January transfer believed to be a ‘concrete possibility’.

The report adds: ‘According to sources close to the negotiation, the operation is not expected to be costly. Fenerbahce plan to approach negotiations gradually, and everything indicates that the player has given his approval to the transfer.

‘With Arsenal not considering Jorginho in their short-term plans, the Italian’s departure is seen as a fluid and efficient transaction that could be completed in the next winter market.’

READ MORE: Top scorers in 2023… Arsenal target Gimenez now level with Harry Kane

