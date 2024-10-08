Gilberto Silva claims Arsenal cannot repeat ‘crucial mistake’ if they want to win Premier League

Arsenal must do their “homework” on “smaller and mid-table teams” this season to ensure they don’t repeat “mistakes” from previous seasons, according to Gilberto Silva.

The Gunners have got off to a good start this season with five wins and two draws from their opening seven Premier League matches.

Mikel Arteta’s men currently sit in third position in the Premier League table but are only one point off table-toppers Liverpool after a tricky start.

Arsenal have already faced Manchester City, Tottenham and Aston Villa in their opening seven fixtures with Liverpool, for example, having a much easier start on paper.

The Gunners have often found it tricky to play some of the so-called smaller sides at home in the past and Silva insists Arsenal must cut that out to be a success this season.

Silva told MyBettingSites.co.uk: “I think that the team today is very mature, structured. When we look at the Arsenal team, the players, the team, the formation, the balance between the sectors is very well defined. It is important to go far.

“The signings that have been coming in have been important, with results, this also makes the whole job easier. It’s not just about hiring, you need to hire athletes who come in and wear the shirt and deliver results for a team like Arsenal.

“It won’t be easy, again. It is important to learn from past mistakes. In the last two seasons, they made crucial mistakes against smaller and mid-table teams, especially at home. They have to do this homework very well this season.”

After coming close to winning the title two seasons in a row, Silva now thinks former club Arsenal now need to win something this term.

Silva added: “They (Arsenal) have all the conditions. They have been fighting with them (Man City) for two years, right? In a way, they have gotten ahead of Liverpool in this dispute.

“Last year it was very close and perhaps even within the planning they had been doing since Arteta arrived. They managed to get ahead of the project, with the work and dedication of everyone.

“And I believe that now this year, in my view, they need to (achieve something). I think that perhaps even as a statement of work on the part of the club itself, I see it as a year of achievement. The time has come, right?”

And Silva reckons a trophy for Arteta is inevitable, the Brazilian continued: “He arrived with some suspicion, but it has worked out very well so far. He is young, but the gamble paid off. He has the confidence that the management has given him to play his role. He has grown year after year and the media and fans already respect him.

“He is competing and beating giants, managing to raise the level of the game. He has a lot of merit in what Arsenal has been doing. Inevitably, an achievement will happen to value everything that has been done.”

“We were together recently during Arsenal’s pre-season in the United States. He is very serious, works hard and is focused. He is also humble enough to learn and listen to people. He has managed to put together a team of people who help each other on a daily basis and build this entire process of growth for Arsenal.”