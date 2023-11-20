Gilberto Silva reveals what he’s ‘heard’ about Arsenal transfer business ahead of January window

Gilberto Silva has claimed that Arsenal are looking to sign “some midfielders” in January after speaking to Gunners sporting director Edu “many times”.

Arsenal have had a good start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 victory over Burnley before the international break powering them up to third in the table.

The Gunners, who challenged Manchester City for the title last term, are only one point behind the defending champions with Pep Guardiola’s side facing Liverpool in their next match.

Declan Rice is already proving to be a very good signing after arriving from West Ham in the summer – but Arsenal icon Silva has “heard” that the Gunners will go back into the market for “some midfielders” with Thomas Partey likely to be out until next year.

“I heard that they were maybe looking for some midfielders especially because of Partey being injured at times,” Silva told the Daily Mirror.

“I’m not sure if it’s 100 per cent going to happen but obviously, they have to be aware that this is a very short window and very specific.

“You have to be like a fisherman sometimes, to grab the right player that you really need that’s going to help you to win games and to be useful for the rest of the season. Also to improve the way you play.

“It’s not about sometimes bringing a player because you need [them]. Speaking to people there, Edu many times, they are working hard to have the data and what they think is right for the club in terms of targets.

“The market is very competitive as well, sometimes you have to be fast and not lose the opportunity.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher recently claimed that Arsenal – who have the second highest net spend in the Premier League in 2023 – still need to improve their squad to win the Premier League this season.

Carragher told the Stick To Football Podcast: “I don’t think Arsenal can win the league with the squad that they have got right now. I think they would need to add to it in January.”

And Manchester United legend Roy Keane agreed and added: “They can win the league, but they do need a striker.

“The players you are talking about coming in, gives Arsenal that physicality. It’s great when you watch a team that can play with the ball, but is also physically strong.

“You have seen City get stronger over the past couple of seasons, at set-pieces are huge. They need those physically strong players to get them over the line.”