Lionel Messi and Inter Miami’s MLS rivals LAFC are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud on a free transfer, as per David Ornstein.

Giroud has only gotten better with age and became France’s all-time leading goalscorer at the 2022 World Cup, overtaking Thierry Henry after netting his 52nd goal against Poland.

Olivier Giroud linked with MLS transfer

He achieved this feat despite making his Les Bleus debut at the age of 25, almost a year before signing for Premier League club Arsenal.

For the Gunners, the 37-year-old scored an impressive 105 goals in 253 appearances and left to join London rivals Chelsea in January 2018.

After three-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge, Giroud made the move to Italian giants AC Milan.

He has been excellent in Serie A and has remained a mainstay in the France side under Didier Deschamps.

Giroud might be on the move again at the end of the season, though, and at the age of 37, he could be open to a move to the United States or Saudi Arabia.

According to The Athletic correspondent Ornstein, LAFC are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the French striker, who has ‘many options’ at the end of his Milan contract.

Ornstein emphasises that ‘no agreement is imminent’ with the player ‘considering his options’ amidst interest from the Rossoneri to extend his deal and transfer interest from MLS, the Saudi Pro League and ‘elsewhere in Europe’.

LAFC’s ‘seriousness’ is displayed by the fact they have discovery rights, which means they have priority over any other MLS club.

Should Giroud move to Los Angeles, he would be reunited with former France captain Hugo Lloris, who joined from Tottenham earlier this year.

LAFC are in the opposite conference to Messi’s Inter Miami and could meet in the MLS Cup final at the end of the season.

Messi and Giroud last faced off in the 2022 World Cup final, which went very differently for both.

The Argentina captain lifted the trophy after a penalty shootout victory against France, while the latter was famously substituted alongside Ousmane Dembele in the 41st minute with Deschamps’ side 2-0 down.

