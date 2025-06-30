Eberechi Eze is linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to reports, Arsenal’s hopes of signing Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze have been boosted as Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing an alternative.

Eze was one of the standout performers in the Premier League during the run-in as he finished the 2024/25 campaign with 25 goal involvements in all competitions.

The England international’s form has not gone unnoticed as he’s attracting interest from Crystal Palace’s Premier League rivals this summer.

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Eze as they are in the market for a new winger, as they need appropriate competition for Brazil international Gabriel Martinelli.

Tottenham Hotspur initially appeared to be leading the race for Eze, but it has been claimed that Arsenal’s interest has ‘turned his head’ as he nears a summer exit.

Eze could join Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard in joining Arsenal, who also remain in the market for a striker amid interest in Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, Ollie Watkins and Hugo Ekitike.

Spurs were initially intent on making Eze, who has a £68m release clause, their ‘statement’ signing of the summer, but they face missing to north London rivals Arsenal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Gunners have been in ‘contact’ over signing Eze in recent days.

Romano revealed: ‘Arsenal have made contact with Eberechi Eze’s camp over the weekend.

‘Contacts are taking place for Crystal Palace star with #AFC informed on deal conditions. Tottenham remain also keen on Eze.’

Romano has also corroborated other outlets, suggesting Spurs are also in for West Ham forward Mohammaed Kudus, who reportedly has a £68m price tag.

The transfer guru claims Tottenham have a ‘genuine interest’ in Kudus, whose stance on a move to the Big Six club is a boost to them and Arsenal, with the latter potentially becoming even more likely to land Eze.

Romano said: ‘Tottenham have genuine interest in Mohammed Kudus and he’s high on the list for this summer, as @Matt_Law_DT reports.

‘Initial contacts took place with his new agents while there are more clubs also involved. Kudus, open to Spurs talks.’

However, former Premier League manager Alan Pardew has told Eze to snub Arsenal and join Spurs.

He said: “My Arsenal friends, all June (said) if they get the right number nine, they’ve got a great chance of winning the league and I do agree with that.

“Would Eze take them nearer to that title? Possibly but I think they’ve got enough quality with everybody there.

“So therefore, I have answered your question.”

Pardew continued: “I think he should go to Spurs if he leaves the great Crystal Palace.”