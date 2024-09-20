Arsenal told they will ‘be a glorified Tottenham’ unless Arteta leads them to a trophy this season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta needs to lead the Gunners to some silverware this season or they will become “a glorified Tottenham”, according to former Liverpool and Manchester City goalkeeper David James.

The Gunners have been making steady progress under Arteta since the Spaniard took over from Unai Emery in December 2019 with Arsenal closing the gap on Man City in the Premier League.

After leading the way in the Premier League for much of the season in 2022/23 season, Man City eventually won the title by five points, but they came even closer last term, losing out by two points on the final day of the campaign.

Arteta’s side are now hoping to go one better this term by finally ending Man City’s run of four consecutive titles and James insists they must win silverware whatever happens to avoid being a “glorified Tottenham”.

Arsenal – who play Man City on Sunday – won the FA Cup in Arteta’s first season in charge but have failed to lift any other key trophies since, despite two second-placed finishes in their last two Premier League campaigns.

James told safestcasinosites.co.uk: “100%. Mikel Arteta needs to turn the potential and the promise into silverware to be considered one of the best managers in Europe.

“It is strange because when Arteta first went in there, I was probably raving about him more then than I would do with any other manager, and people need to remember that, despite winning the FA Cup in his first season, it was a bumpy ride.

“It was a massive rebuild job that Arsenal needed, and he’s seen that through to the extent where they are now Premier League title-chasers. He deserves credit for that.

“The next step is taking that final jump and winning the title. That is the only way that Arsenal can improve in the Premier League.

“Do Arsenal have what it takes to win the title? I still have my doubts. I still think they’re a little bit too emotional at times. I think that could be an issue that rears its head during the season.

“Finishing in the Champions League positions is great, but Arsenal fans don’t want to go back to the latter days of Wenger finishing fourth every season and winning nothing, they don’t want to be a glorified Tottenham!

“Arteta must win trophies with the club for that narrative to change, and until he does, there will always be doubts about Arsenal and whether or not you can consider them a true force in English football.

“A lot of my Arsenal supporting friends have been saying “this is the year”. Football doesn’t work like that; you have to take your opportunities when there’s a chance. Arsenal haven’t done that in the last two years.”

Arsenal signed Raheem Sterling on transfer deadline day at the end of the summer window from Chelsea but former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson thinks he will be a “25-minute man” for the Gunners this season.

Lawrenson told Paddy Power: “At Arsenal, I think Raheem Sterling will solely be used for squad depth, I don’t see him breaking into the starting team. I’d imagine that the manager will have already told him that he’ll be a 25-minute man each week and that will be it, unless he does well when he gets a chance.

“I’ve been quite impressed with Arsenal in recent years and they know that the game against Manchester City this weekend is a massive game for them and I have a feeling that they will go to the Etihad and take home all three points.”