Arsenal have been tipped “to lose” one key star amid interest from three Premier League teams, with the situation a “real concern” for club chiefs.

Earlier this week, Arsenal completed their first summer signing as they landed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea in a cut-price deal worth around £5m.

Mikel Arteta‘s side have also reportedly wrapped up deals for Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, while they are also looking to sign Cristhian Mosquera.

If/when these deals are completed, Arsenal will remain in the market for a new striker and winger, but they have been warned about a potential exit.

The 2024/25 campaign was disappointing for the Gunners as they finished second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season and failed to win a trophy, but the emergence of Ethan Nwaneri was a huge positive.

The 18-year-old, valued at £47m on transfermarkt, has emerged as one of the best young players in the Premier League, grabbing nine goals and two assists for his boyhood club in all competitions during the 2024/25 campaign.

However, Nwaneri’s long-term future is in doubt as his current contract expires in 2026. A new report has revealed two key reasons are behind the delay on an extension, including his involvement at the U21 European Championships.

‘The delay is partly down to timing — Arsenal were not permitted to offer a long-term contract to Nwaneri until his 18th birthday in March. ‘According to FA Law C13, “Players under the age of 18 may not sign a contract for a term longer than three years.” If Arsenal hoped to tie Nwaneri down for five years — as they have with Lewis-Skelly — they had to wait to open negotiations.’

Now, journalist Graeme Bailey claims Nwaneri is “going” to leave Arsenal next year amid interest from three Premier League clubs “on his doorstep”.

“With Raheem Sterling leaving, that does open up the right hand side, but the real concern for Arsenal is obviously Nwaneri,” Bailey told The Boot Room.

“I think they’re going to lose him. Yeah, it’s looking very, very bad for them in that area – and it’s nothing to do with the finances or anything.

“I’m told he’s got his pick of clubs around Europe when he’s out of contract next summer.

“Nwaneri will be one of the most wanted players. If he gets to next summer and he hasn’t signed his contract, he’ll literally have his pick of clubs from around the world.

“He’s loved around Europe. He’s loved in England, you know. He will have Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City. He will have them all on his doorstep.”

