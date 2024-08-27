Nketiah is on his way to Crystal Palace

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is on the verge of leaving the club with the 25-year-old set to undergo a medical with a Premier League side.

Following the sale of Emile Smith Rowe earlier this summer, a number of other Arsenal players could be heading for the exit door this week.

Nketiah’s future has been up in the air for quite some time, especially with him now behind the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order.

The 25-year-old has been an unused substitute in Arsenal’s opening two games of the season and he is now expected to leave before Friday’s deadline.

Originally, he seemed destined to move to Nottingham Forest, although that deal collapsed over the weekend as the two clubs couldn’t come to an agreement.

Since that point, Crystal Palace have swooped in for the out-of-favour Arsenal star and a transfer is now expected to go through.

According to David Ornstein, Arsenal have ‘granted permission’ for Nketiah to undergo a medical ahead of his move to Crystal Palace.

It’s thought that the deal will be worth a base fee of £25m, plus an extra £5m in add-ons, taking the overall package to £30m.

When discussing the forward on Sunday, Arteta told reporters: “At the moment, Eddie is our player.

“He’s very committed to us. Regardless of the noise, he’s here and he wants to be here with us. He’s really happy that we won the game.”

Since making his debut for the club in 2017, the forward has predominately been used in a squad role. In the Premier League, he’s scored 19 goals for the club, averaging a strike every 215 minutes.

Along with Nketiah leaving, there is also a strong chance that the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Reiss Nelson depart before the window shuts.

Ramsdale is currently in talks with Wolves ahead of a potential loan move to Molineux that could be made permanent next summer.

Likewise, Arsenal won’t stand in the way of Nelson leaving the club this summer if an acceptable offer is made in the final few days of the window.

The likes of Leicester City, Crystal Palace and West Ham have all been credited with interest in the winger, although an official bid is yet to be made.

Arsenal themselves are still open to signing players between now and the end of the window, if the right opportunity arises.

