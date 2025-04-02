According to reports, Arsenal have already received the ‘green light’ to sign Wolves standout Matheus Cunha this summer amid interest from Liverpool.

The Brazil international has been one of the best attackers in the Premier League this season, grabbing 15 goals and four assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

The versatile forward has sparked in a struggling side and features in our Premier League team of the season so far.

Cunha recently penned a contract extension until 2029, but he is expected to leave Wolves this summer as his new deal includes a £62.5m release clause.

Earlier this month, Cunha indicated that he is ready to depart Wolves after he “had a lot of offers” in January.

“I had a lot of offers but I wouldn’t feel well if I had done it,” Cunha revealed.

READ: Liverpool ‘dream’ deal one of six re-signings sporting directors are targeting this summer



“Some things you can’t control but I couldn’t leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone.

“Now, we’re close to achieving our goal [of staying up]. But I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”

Cunha has been linked with several Premier League clubs over the past year, with Arsenal among the clubs interested in the 25-year-old.

The Gunners need to sign a natural No.9 and Cunha is not this type of player, but he still would be a useful addition as head coach Mikel Arteta also needs to strengthen in supporting areas.

A report from Football Insider claims Arsenal have already ‘got the green light’ to land Cunha with ‘sources’ revealing a key detail on this ‘approved’ transfer amid potential competition from Liverpool.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Bukayo Saka makes dream return but Arsenal face early end to 24/25 season after latest injury blow

👉 Ian Wright fears Real Madrid will ‘exploit’ Arsenal star in Champions League after Fulham win

👉 Premier League prize money calculated after latest TV games announcement

The report explains.

‘Arsenal interest in wantaway Wolves star Matheus Cunha has not gone away ahead of the summer transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The 25-year-old only signed a new contract at Molineux in February but has already announced publicly that he wants to move on in the off-season – giving the green light to interested parties. ‘Arsenal could battle Liverpool for the Brazil international’s signature this summer. ‘Sources say the Gunners already did the groundwork on a deal for Cunha while former sporting director Edu Gaspar was at the club. ‘New transfer chief Andrea Berta also has a link to the forward, having signed him for Atletico Madrid in 2021.’

The report also claims Arsenal are ‘close to an agreement’ with Ethan Nwaneri over a contract extension ‘after the latest round of talks’, as Man City and Chelsea ‘keep an eye on the situation’.