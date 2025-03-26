An Arsenal expert has revealed there is a ‘growing belief’ at the Premier League giants regarding Bukayo Saka’s imminent return from injury.

The Gunners overly relied on Saka at the start of this campaign as most of their other attackers have underperformed.

23-year-old Saka has nine goals and 13 assists in his 24 appearances across all competitions this season but has been out of action since December with a hamstring injury.

Arsenal have struggled without Saka as their Premier League title hopes have faded in recent months, and the Champions League is likely their only remaining hope of a trophy this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side will face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, with the first leg at the Emirates on April 8.

It’s previously been reported that this match is being targeted for Saka’s comeback, but Arsenal expert Charles Watts has provided a new update on his updated ‘return date’.

“There is growing hope at Arsenal that Bukayo Saka will be involved when they return to action against Fulham next Tuesday night,” Watts told Caught Offside.

“The winger has been absent since tearing his hamstring in the win at Crystal Palace on December 21 and has been missed massively.

“It’s been a long wait for Arsenal fans to see Saka back in action, but that wait is now coming to an end – with the England international tantalising close to a return.

“He has been stepping up his work with the ball during the international break and the hope is he will be deemed fit enough to be named in the squad for next week’s meeting with Fulham.”

He continued: “Arsenal will be very cautious with Saka and the decision as to whether he will be involved on Tuesday night will be a late one, but there is a growing belief he could be included if things go well at the training ground between now and then.

“Saka is desperate to return with the Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid looming large on the horizon and it would be a huge boost for him and for the club if he were to get some minutes under his belt in the games against Fulham and Everton before the first leg in North London on April 8.”

Watts has also revealed that the Gunners are expected to tie two youngsters to new contracts.

“Contract talks will progress with several players over the next few months and Lewis-Skelly is one of them,” Watts added

“The hope is both he and Ethan Nwaneri will sign new long-term deals relatively soon as a reward for the progress they have shown this season.

“I can’t really see there being any problem when it comes to getting those deals done.

“Both are loving life at Arsenal right now and Arsenal are obviously delighted with both of their Hale End products. It should be a matter of when, rather than if, the deals are signed.”