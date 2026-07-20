Three major factors see Guimaraes reach final decision on leaving Newcastle for Arsenal

Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Bruno Guimaraes is convinced he needs to leave Newcastle United this summer to join Arsenal over ‘three major factors’, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to bring in a new midfielder after winning the Premier League title last season with Guimaraes rising to the top of their list in recent weeks.

Arsenal have had a couple of bids for Guimaraes rejected by Newcastle as the Gunners fall well short of the Magpies’ £100m valuation of the Brazil international.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this month that the most recent bid from Arsenal was worth £65m and that Guimaraes “will not create problems” for Newcastle this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “My understanding is on player side, Bruno Guimaraes wants to go to Arsenal, Bruno Guimaraes has clear desire to go to Arsenal, and personal terms would not be an issue.

“So, Bruno wants to go London and wants to go to Arsenal.

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“Then Bruno Guimaraes, from what I understand, didn’t tell Newcastle something in Alexander Isak story style like one year ago – sell me or I am not going to stay here.

“Bruno Guimaraes wants to be respectful with Newcastle. If Newcastle can reach an agreement with Arsenal, Bruno will be happy to go to Arsenal.

“If this doesn’t happen, Bruno Guimaraes will not create problems to Newcastle. So, it’s a different attitude by Bruno. Bruno is not saying sell me or I am going to create issues.

“That’s really important to mention, but Bruno wants to go to Arsenal. And now what’s going to happen next?

“My understanding, sources involved and close to the story say that a transfer fee maybe around £90million could be the beginning of the discussion.

“Arsenal, from my understanding, are not offering £90m at least at this stage, so has to be negotiated.

“We have to see now if from the starting point, 55 then eventually £65m and the magic number in this case £90m, if in this range, Newcastle and Arsenal can try to reach an agreement.”

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Romano later added on X: ‘Arsenal prepare new official bid for Bruno Guimarães: Arteta wants him.

‘£55m already rejected, second approach at £65m package rejected too – fee in between £65m and £90m could accelerate talks.

‘Bruno told Newcastle last week that he wants #AFC move but won’t create issues, leaving decision in club hands.’

The ‘three major factors’ that could see Guimaraes leave Newcastle

And now our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Guimaraes ‘continues to believe that a move away from St James’ Park could happen this summer, with three major factors now convincing the star to seek a fresh challenge’.

His wish to leave is currently ‘immovable’, according to sources, but Newcastle maintain the midfielder is ‘not available for transfer’ and they have put a £100m price tag on his head.

The sales of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham is ‘just one of three contributory factors that have led Guimaraes to believe this summer is the right time to pursue a move elsewhere’.

Their failure to qualify for the Champions League is noted as a ‘significant factor’ too, while Guimaraes will soon 29 and his representatives know ‘time is running out’ to seal one last big move at the peak of his powers.

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