Arsenal gutted as fierce rivals close path for star transfer, stopping Arteta leeching for top talents

Julian Alvarez was stopped from joining arsenal as Man City refused to further strengthen their rivals

Arsenal have been left gutted, as Manchester City were unwilling to let Mikel Arteta take yet another of their players, because they knew the signing of Julian Alvarez would strengthen his side.

City have previously allowed Arsenal to use them as a feeder club. Arteta, having been Pep Guardiola’s assistant prior to getting the top job in north London, has made a couple of big signings straight from the Etihad.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus were signed in the same window, and Arsenal jumped from fifth the season prior to second two seasons ago, as a result of those moves.

As such, when the Gunners came calling for Alvarez, City were much less welcoming of their advances.

Indeed, Football Insider states that City now ‘won’t negotiate’ with Arsenal following their last two sales to the club, given they have now become genuine title challengers, finishing second to City in the past two seasons.

City were unwilling to entertain a bid for Alvarez because they feel the Gunners will once again be up there next term.

Indeed, they felt the forward – who was directly involved in 32 goals in all competitions last term – would further strengthen the already quality side.

Alvarez will instead be sold to Atletico Madrid, with City receiving £64million for his services.

It’s suggested a sunnier climate and the chance to play more first-team football are the main reasons that the forward wanted to leave.

And City’s sale could potentially help Aston Villa.

Recent reports claimed the Villans are looking to make a ‘lowball’ offer for Joao Felix given the La Liga outfit are struggling to find a suitor for him.

And now that they have spent big on Alvarez, Atletico might want to receive any fee they can, within reason, to ensure they are not much worse off after signing the City man.

Whether or not they are to accept a low Villa bid remains to be seen, but Unai Emery’s side need to get rid of Jhon Duran before they can think about going after Felix anyway.

