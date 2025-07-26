According to reports, Viktor Gyokeres has ‘accepted’ his punishment after ‘breaking rules’ to ensure Sporting Lisbon ‘close the deal’ with Arsenal.

The prolonged Gyokeres transfer saga is finally nearing a conclusion after Sporting Lisbon remained bullish on their demands to make life difficult for Arsenal.

27-year-old Gyokeres has been on the radar of several elite clubs after scoring 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting Lisbon over two seasons and Arsenal have made him a top summer target.

In previous windows, Arsenal have prioritised Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins but have turned to Gyokeres following the arrival of new sporting director Andre Berta.

And Arsenal’s patience has finally paid off after Sporting Lisbon decided to raise their asking price at the start of this window, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein confirming on Friday that the two clubs have reached a ‘total agreement’.

Ornstein added:

‘Arsenal have reached a full agreement with Sporting CP for the transfer of Viktor Gyokeres. ‘The Premier League side will pay an initial €63.5million (£54.8m; $74.2m) plus €10m in add-ons. Gyokeres has been given permission to travel by Sporting and is expected to undergo his Arsenal medical on Saturday.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs subsequently revealed that the add-ons for Gyokeres will be split into three categories.

Jacobs tweeted: ‘More on Viktor Gyokeres’ move to Arsenal. Package is €63.5m fixed and €10m in add-ons, as revealed earlier this month.

‘Understand breakdown of the add-ons are: Every 20 games (45’+): €1.25m, up to a limit of €5m. Every 20 goal contributions: €500k, up to a limit of €1m. Every seasonal qualification for the #UCL league phase: €1m, up to a limit of €4m.’

Gyokeres’ relationship with Sporting Lisbon has broken down this summer as he’s taken drastic action to force an exit.

One such example is that he refused to return to training for pre-season and a report from Portuguese outlet Record claims Sporting president Frederico Varandas ‘demanded that Gyokeres forgo his entire salary’ for July after ‘accumulating 13 days of absences’ in a ‘rule break’.

Gyokeres reportedly decided to ‘accept this demand in order to close the deal with Sporting’.

The report added:

‘Record knows that, in the draft contract termination between the parties, a salary cut was on the table only for the period corresponding to Gyökeres’ absences, that is, between July 12th and 24th, since the deal was only officially closed this Saturday, but the president of Sporting ended up making his demand come true and the Nordic player actually gave up his entire July salary, worth around 350 thousand euros.’

Despite this, Gyokeres ‘will keep all the amounts owed to him for collective and individual objectives’ during the 2024/25 campaign.

Therefore, ‘he will receive the bonuses related to the championship title and also the extra 500 thousand euros for having scored more than 50 goals and assists, negotiated at the beginning of last season’.