Arsenal are closing in on the signing of a new centre-forward and are also targeting AS Monaco youngster Maghnes Akliouche, according to reports.

Arsenal are expected to spend big this summer and confirmed their first signing of the window on Tuesday, bringing in back-up goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta is also targeting a centre-back, creative midfielder, left-winger and striker.

When it comes to strikers, it’s always been between RB Leipzig youngster Benjamin Sesko and Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres.

And now new sporting director Andrea Berta – who has always preferred Gyokeres – is getting closer to agreeing a deal for the Swedish international.

Gyokeres scored 54 goals in 52 games for Sporting last season and his arrival could be what gets Arsenal over the line after three consecutive third-place finishes in the Premier League.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Gyokeres is the Gunners’ ‘priority’, but they are ‘also targeting Akliouche’ as Berta bids to ‘hit hard’ this summer.

It’s claimed the Londoners ‘are making progress on the Gyokeres file’, with Berta also working hard on other ‘key files’, such as the Monaco winger.

The Spanish sporting director ‘hopes to finalise the arrival of Gyokeres’ soon, despite interest in the 27-year-old from ‘several English clubs’.

Thankfully for Arsenal, the striker ‘wants to join’ and has been pushing hard to leave Sporting for the Premier League. Manchester United have also been linked with the £70million-rated striker.

Transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri has added that Arteta’s side are close to signing Gyokeres.

Tavolieri says Gyokeres and Arsenal have ‘agreed’ a five-year contract, with fellow target Sesko ‘moving away’.

He wrote on X: “Arsenal Football Club now in advanced talks with Sporting CP in order to find a deal for Viktor Gyökeres.

“Gunners feels like they touching the final line on that case. 5 years deal already agreed. Sesko’s moving away.”

We all know about Gyokeres after months of Premier League links, but Maghnes Akliouche is a less familiar name.

The 23-year-old Monaco winger predominantly plays on the right but can also operate as a No.10, so he may fall into the creative midfielder bracket alongside Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

David Ornstein reported on Tuesday morning that Arsenal’s interest in Eze is separate from their pursuit of a left-winger, which could also be the case with Akliouche, who is reportedly worth £60m to Monaco.