Euro giants ‘decisively step in’ to hijack Arsenal deal after Gunners ‘seemed to have signing on track’

Arsenal could now miss out on the signing of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres after Atletico Madrid’s late attempt to win the race, according to reports.

The Gunners are finally looking to bring in a new striker this summer after a couple of seasons of fans, former players and pundits urging them to make an investment in a top-class centre-forward.

Season-ending injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz amplified the need for another striker with midfielder Mikel Merino taking on a makeshift role in the final months of the campaign.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of strikers over the past few months as Mikel Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta settle on their top targets.

The Gunners have seemingly settled on Sporting CP’s Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as their top targets in that position with reports that the former was the subject of a £59m bid from Arsenal last week.

After the reports Sporting CP vice-president Francisco Salgado Zenha told reporters: “He has three more years on his contract. At the moment, there are no offers, he has three more years on his contract. I think the answer has been given. [Sporting’s transfer plans] won’t be any different from last year.

“We want to keep the best players and retain talent. We want to continue to be champions, have competitive teams and fight on all fronts.

“I have been in this role for seven years. In the years when Sporting were champions, we even made fewer sales than in other years … the fact that we are champions gives us a greater ability to retain players and talent.

“Coincidence or not, we have not had to sell any players in those times. Not that we have not received offers, but the market is not under our control, we are always dependent.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes claim that Gyokeres has been ‘placed at the top’ of Atletico Madrid’s ‘list of priorities’ as the Spanish giants look for a new striker.

Arsenal ‘seemed to have his signing on track’ but now Atletico Madrid ‘has decisively stepped in and wants to change the course of the operation’.

Despite being quoted a high fee, the La Liga side are ‘confident in his potential to lead the attack for years to come’ as ‘his style fits with what Diego Simeone is looking for to strengthen his attacking line’.

It is claimed that Arsenal are ‘not throwing in the towel’ just yet but that Atletico ‘has gained ground in recent hours’ and the ‘player’s willingness will be key’.

When asked whether Arsenal could sign both Gyokeres and Sesko, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth replied: “Financially, I think both Sesko and Gyokeres are deals Arsenal could do, but we are told internal discussions are continuing about which one of the two strikers to prioritise.

“There is clearly a long-standing interest in Sesko. Arsenal explored whether a deal for the RB Leipzig striker was possible in January but did not take it any further.

“Gyokeres is a name that won’t go away. He is another player in demand having scored 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting CP.

“Factors that will have to be weighed up by Arsenal are transfer fees and wages, but also profile and age. Having only just turned 22, Sesko is considerably younger than Gyokeres, who is about to turn 27.

“While not impossible, I’d be surprised if they signed both.”