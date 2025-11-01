Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice have both been praised by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta felt Viktor Gyokeres was “one of the best he’s played” for Arsenal in the first half against Burnley, while the boss detailed the “evolution” of Declan Rice, who “stepped up.”

The Gunners came into their Premier League match against Burnley four points clear at the top of the table. They’d won seven of nine games and had bagged 16 goals.

Within 14 minutes of the game, they’d increased that tally to 17, and finished the game on 18, securing a win which extended their lead at the top to seven, given Bournemouth are yet to play.

The opener was scored by summer signing Gyokeres, notching his third goal in as many games, and his fourth this season in the league.

After the match, Arsenal boss Arteta praised the striker as well as midfield star Rice.

“The first half was exceptional, we scored two goals and gave nothing away. That was the platform. We had to make a few changes and didn’t have that much control in the second half. Defending was exceptional again, we didn’t give anything. There is a reason they have lost one game in 18 months here, against Liverpool in the last second of the game,” he said.

“In the first half was one of the best he’s [Gyokeres] played with us. He felt something muscular so we have to wait to learn the extent of that.

“[Rice] stepped up. He won I don’t know how many balls and tackles. It’s the evolution of a player.”

Rice’s stats were indeed something to behold, as he scored, made five tackles, four clearances, three interceptions, made two crosses, and had 91 per cent passing accuracy.

The midfielder has been worth every penny of the £105million they paid West Ham for him in and Gyokeres seems to be becoming the player worth the £64million that was paid for him.

In just 45 minutes, he scored, made three key passes and created two big chances, while also making one accurate long ball despite himself generally being the player on the receiving end of those.

Of his 17 touches, he clearly made them count, and only one touch was unsuccessful.

